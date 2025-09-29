  1. Realting.com
  4. Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.

Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.

Kargıcak, Turkey
$409,590
ID: 28138
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A furnished villa in the 5-star Granada Residence complex with all the amenities is for sale.

The villa is located on a hill with views of the Mediterranean Sea, mountains, and the city.

Layout:

  • Rooms: 4 + 1
  • Floors: 2
  • House area: 350 m²
  • Land area: 250 m²

Villa features:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • Storage room
  • Swimming pool with children's section
  • BBQ area
  • Garden with fruit trees
  • Sauna
  • Cozy relaxation area

Granada Residence is one of the most luxurious and grandiose complexes, located on a 64,000 m² site in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera, on a hillside at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in the Kargicak district. The complex is located 2,500 meters from the sea and has a private beach with a shuttle service.

Complex amenities:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pools
  • Children's pool
  • Water park
  • Indoor pool
  • Cafeteria
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hamam
  • SPA center
  • 3 massage parlors
  • Fitness center
  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Mini golf
  • Tennis courts
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area
  • Basketball court
  • Lighted garden
  • Satellite antenna
  • Power generator
  • Car and bicycle parking
  • 24-hour security
  • Groundsman
  • 24/7 security
  • Supermarket
  • Service shuttle to/from the beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.
Bodrum, Turkey
from $3,45M
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,45M
Villa Magnolia Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$224,647
Villa Contemporary sea view villa in Konaklı, Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$313,912
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
from
$960,000
Villa Exclusive seven bedroom villa in Bodrum 500 meters from the sea.
Bodrum, Turkey
from $1,40M
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,40M
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$409,590
Villa An exclusive five-bedroom villa within the Kempinski Residences complex.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,45M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury five bedroom villas in the picturesque area of ​​Gölköy | Bodrum. The villa complex designed by the famous architect Emre Arolat is located in Demirbükü Bay, one of the most exclusive bays of Bodrum. This seafront project is located on a plot of 120,000 m2, includes 150 private …
Villa ALANYA
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Area 235 m²
1 real estate property 1
ALANYA BEKTAS PANORAMIC VIEW OF ALANYA 5+1 TRIBLEX VILLA 4 BATHROOMS – 4 WC PRIVATE POOL PRIVATE GARDEN PRIVATE ENTRANCE PRIVATE PARKING PRIVATE BBQ FULLY FURNISHED CASTLE AND SEA VIEW ALANYA CENTER 3 KM 350 m2 VILLA AREA 580 m2 Decking AREA
Villa Didim Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$416,686
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Brand New 4-Bedroom Detached Villa For Sale in Yesilkent-300m from the beach The modern and luxurious villa, which has been completely completed with its perfect exterior and decoration, is an ideal investment for a holiday and year-round living house on the Aegean coast of Didim with its…
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications