  Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Oba, Turkey
from
$195,465
13
ID: 32742
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1141
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

2+1 duplex apartment, 115 m², for €168,000 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
The developer also has a similar 2+1 duplex apartment (unfurnished) for sale from €334,000.

Apartment Layout:

  • Luxurious new furniture and appliances
  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms / 3 bathrooms
  • Glazed balcony

Kavi Dreams Oba, located on 11,000 m², consists of six 4-story residential blocks with 180 apartments. The complex grounds are adorned with decorative greenery and a well-maintained garden.

This luxury project is located in Alanya's prestigious Oba district, just 950 meters from the sea and 3 km from the city center.
Oba is an environmentally friendly area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and major shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Relaxing pavilions and barbecue area
  • Tennis court
  • Mini golf
  • Fitness room
  • Outdoor adult and children's pools
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Sauna and jacuzzi
  • Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Showers and changing rooms
  • Massage rooms
  • Cinema
  • Internet in the common area
  • Children's playground
  • Outdoor and indoor parking
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Transportation
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$195,465
