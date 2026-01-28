  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the California Residence complex.

Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the California Residence complex.

Kestel, Turkey
from
$129,875
BTC
1.5448395
ETH
80.9716446
USDT
128 405.5880448
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 33246
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1358
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kestel

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

California Residence Kestel | Alanya.
Furnished two-bedroom duplex apartment (2+1) 100 m², 100 meters from the sea.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 2 Balconies

The California Residence residential complex with its own amenities was built in 2024 and is located 100 meters from the sea in the coastal area of ​​Kestel. It consists of one 6-story block.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are within walking distance.

Amenities:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Turkish hamam
  • Sauna
  • Fitness room
  • Steam room
  • BBQ area
  • Children's play area
  • Security
  • Elevator
  • Generator
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kestel, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Aksu, Turkey
from
$139,227
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$224,271
Residential quarter Contemporary apartment in well managed complex
Oba, Turkey
from
$124,604
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$412,510
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$279,659
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the California Residence complex.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$129,875
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$238,761
Elevating the quality of life with limitless opportunities and unique privileges, Tenet Topkapi Prime opens the doors to an exceptionality. Features outdoor swimming pool sky lounge co-working areas fitness center sauna garden play room outdoor cinema concierge service mini golf Completion…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$172,308
Finishing options Finished
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 sq m, in the Oxo Beach Residence complex. The windows face north and east, offering city and mountain views. Oxo Beach is a luxury 5-story residential building on the Mediterranean Sea. Kestel is known for its clean, Blue Flag-certified beaches and …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$48,940
Complex infrastructure: Outdoor parking Electric vehicle charging station Shuttle service Restaurant Café Minimarket Swimming pool with a sunbathing terrace Aquapark Children’s playground Relaxation area (billiards, PlayStation, cinema) Fitness center Turkish bath Hair salon Barbeque area G…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
Show all publications