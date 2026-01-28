Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the California Residence complex.

California Residence Kestel | Alanya.

Furnished two-bedroom duplex apartment (2+1) 100 m², 100 meters from the sea.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Balconies

The California Residence residential complex with its own amenities was built in 2024 and is located 100 meters from the sea in the coastal area of ​​Kestel. It consists of one 6-story block.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are within walking distance.

Amenities:

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Turkish hamam

Sauna

Fitness room

Steam room

BBQ area

Children's play area

Security

Elevator

Generator

Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.