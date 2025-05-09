Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey

In a popular tourist area, this complex offers different types of flats: standard 1 bedroom, 2 and 5 bedroom penthouses.

Features of the flats

Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corridor, full package of Siemens appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, underfloor heating in the bathroom, shower cabins, sanitary ware, electric water heater.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Outdoor pool (410 m²), Jacuzzi, children's pool, lobby, SPA (indoor pool, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, massage rooms, VIP SPA), gym, children's room, cinema, cafe, fenced territory, bicycle parking, 24/7 security, manager, lighting of territory and facades, power generator.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Affordable prices, proximity to the beach and a wide range of property options make the Tosmur area an attractive place for those looking to invest or create a comfortable home.

Alanya's Tosmur neighbourhood is a popular tourist attraction as the beach, location and restaurants here are some of the best. Rental prices are higher than in other areas and this is due in particular to the views of the castle and harbour.