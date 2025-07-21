Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the SPA complex Crystal Garden for residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, in the Crystal Garden complex.

A luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli area of ​​Alanya, 1 km from the sea.

Here you can find everything you need for a comfortable life - within walking distance of shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets "Alanium", "Kochtas", "Metro", a hospital and public transport stops

Infrastructure:

Closed area with a landscaped garden

Outdoor pool with a children's section and water. slides

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Pool bar

Modern elevators

Lobby and concierge

Restaurant and cafe

Indoor heated pool

Fitness center: exercise machines, aerobics, pilates

Spa center: sauna, Turkish bath (hammam), steam room, massage

Beauty salon

Cinema

Kids club

Billiards and table tennis

BBQ area with a gazebo

Children's playground

Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts

Backup generator

Central satellite dish

Wi-Fi Internet

Mini-market

24-hour security

Video surveillance

Car parking

Private beach

Free transfer to the beach

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.