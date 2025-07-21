  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the SPA complex Crystal Garden for residence permit.

Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the SPA complex Crystal Garden for residence permit.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$230,711
BTC
2.7442645
ETH
143.8386358
USDT
228 100.6480827
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27210
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, in the Crystal Garden complex.

A luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli area of ​​Alanya, 1 km from the sea.

Here you can find everything you need for a comfortable life - within walking distance of shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets "Alanium", "Kochtas", "Metro", a hospital and public transport stops

Infrastructure:

  • Closed area with a landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool with a children's section and water. slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Pool bar
  • Modern elevators
  • Lobby and concierge
  • Restaurant and cafe
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Fitness center: exercise machines, aerobics, pilates
  • Spa center: sauna, Turkish bath (hammam), steam room, massage
  • Beauty salon
  • Cinema
  • Kids club
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • BBQ area with a gazebo
  • Children's playground
  • Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts
  • Backup generator
  • Central satellite dish
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Mini-market
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Car parking
  • Private beach
  • Free transfer to the beach

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$580,980
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$167,298
Residential quarter Luxury Penthouse For Sale in Alanya Kargicak
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$198,598
Residential complex Apartments from the leading developer of Istanbul.
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$240,000
Residential complex Complex of villas ina quiet area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$760,445
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the SPA complex Crystal Garden for residence permit.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$230,711
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$278,245
The residence consists of 4 buildings with two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and duplexes. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials meeting international …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Siberland Avsallar for sale
Residential quarter Siberland Avsallar for sale
Alanya, Turkey
from
$127,060
-Siberland for sale in Alanya biggest holiday home complex in Avsallar. it is attractive apartments just walking distance to all amenities and to the beach in Avsallar. there are many social amenities like the cafe, market, and sports center. These attractive apartments are very close to cen…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4-bedroom apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Residential quarter 4-bedroom apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$244,510
Информация Общая информация О проекте Этот проект расположен в Махмутларе, на небольшом склоне холма. Этот большой многоквартирный проект красиво расположен, в окружении средиземноморской зелени, всего в 800 метрах от песчаных пляжей. вы найдете все в 3 минутах ходьбы. Проект стартует в 2017…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications