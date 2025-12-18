Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.

Serenity Residence Mahmutlar | Alanya.
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) measuring 90 sq m.
Apartment layout:
Underfloor heating is installed in all rooms, including the bathrooms.
The Serenity Residence residential complex is built on a 10,000 sq m site, located on Ataturk Street, 550 meters from the sea, and consists of two 14-story buildings.
A special feature of the residential complex is its private beach area with sun loungers, umbrellas, and a café.
This apartment is ideal for both vacation and permanent residence, as well as for rental income.
Furnished one-bedroom apartments (1+1) are also available starting at EUR 97,000.
Excellent location:
Amenities:
For more information For this project, please call/write to us.