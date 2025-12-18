  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.

Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$174,526
BTC
2.0759563
ETH
108.8097457
USDT
172 551.5079910
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 33158
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1284
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Serenity Residence Mahmutlar | Alanya.
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) measuring 90 sq m.

Apartment layout:

  • kitchen-living room
  • two bedrooms
  • two bathrooms
  • glazed balcony

Underfloor heating is installed in all rooms, including the bathrooms.

The Serenity Residence residential complex is built on a 10,000 sq m site, located on Ataturk Street, 550 meters from the sea, and consists of two 14-story buildings.

A special feature of the residential complex is its private beach area with sun loungers, umbrellas, and a café.

This apartment is ideal for both vacation and permanent residence, as well as for rental income.

Furnished one-bedroom apartments (1+1) are also available starting at EUR 97,000.

Excellent location:

  • 550 meters to the sea
  • 250 meters to the city center
  • 50 meters to the supermarket
  • 28 km to Alanya Airport
  • Restaurants, public transportation, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens are within walking distance

Amenities:

  • Private beach
  • Spa
  • VIP spa
  • Women's spa
  • Fitness center
  • Indoor and outdoor pools
  • Sunbathing areas
  • Jacuzzi
  • Relaxation area
  • Restaurant
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Multifunctional sports field
  • Cinema
  • Children's room
  • Guest room
  • Hobby room
  • Library, business lounge
  • Doctor's office
  • Games room
  • Dry cleaning
  • Beauty salon
  • Massage room
  • Meeting room
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Custom-designed landscaping
  • Lightning rod
  • Shop

For more information For this project, please call/write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$420,000
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$5,42M
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 in a unique complex Gold City
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$131,331
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Kirisciler, Turkey
from
$110,000
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment in the Best Home 23 - Alanya Towers complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$336,110
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$174,526
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$407,883
The project features: landscaped green areas indoor swimming pool outdoor fitness area volleyball and basketball courts kids' playground parking walking and bike trails Location and nearby infrastructure In the area of Sile, you'll find castles and sandy beaches. The distance to the airpo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Residential quarter Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Residential quarter Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Residential quarter Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Residential quarter Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Show all Residential quarter Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Residential quarter Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Kemer, Turkey
from
$137,737
We are proud to offer you a turnkey two-bedroom apartment in an elite residential complex located in Kemer. Well-equipped apartment for sale for summer holiday and permanent living on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea in Kemer area with a great location Well-equipped apartment for …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,10M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Real Estate Within a Complex Close to the Sea in İstanbul Beşiktaş The real estate in a project stands out due to its advantageous location. Beşiktaş is located on the European Side of İstanbul and attracts attention from the Bosphorus views. In addition, 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge is located…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
Show all publications