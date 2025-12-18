Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.

Serenity Residence Mahmutlar | Alanya.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) measuring 90 sq m.

Apartment layout:

kitchen-living room

two bedrooms

two bathrooms

glazed balcony

Underfloor heating is installed in all rooms, including the bathrooms.

The Serenity Residence residential complex is built on a 10,000 sq m site, located on Ataturk Street, 550 meters from the sea, and consists of two 14-story buildings.

A special feature of the residential complex is its private beach area with sun loungers, umbrellas, and a café.

This apartment is ideal for both vacation and permanent residence, as well as for rental income.

Furnished one-bedroom apartments (1+1) are also available starting at EUR 97,000.

Excellent location:

550 meters to the sea

250 meters to the city center

50 meters to the supermarket

28 km to Alanya Airport

Restaurants, public transportation, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens are within walking distance

Amenities:

Private beach

Spa

VIP spa

Women's spa

Fitness center

Indoor and outdoor pools

Sunbathing areas

Jacuzzi

Relaxation area

Restaurant

Children's playgrounds

Multifunctional sports field

Cinema

Children's room

Guest room

Hobby room

Library, business lounge

Doctor's office

Games room

Dry cleaning

Beauty salon

Massage room

Meeting room

Parking

Elevator

Custom-designed landscaping

Lightning rod

Shop

