Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Nordic Life complex for a residence permit.

  Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Nordic Life complex for a residence permit.

Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Nordic Life complex for a residence permit.

Tosmur, Turkey
from
$214,115
20
ID: 27333
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Tosmur

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 110 m2, in the Nordic Life complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Balcony

Nordic Life Residence is a complex of comfortable apartments with its own infrastructure, located in the Tosmur area, 350 m from the sea and the beach, 300 m from the Dimchay River and 3 km from the city center.

Nordic Life Residence is an excellent choice for living and recreation, as well as an investment.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops. Directly next to the complex is the A101 supermarket and a playground.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped area with landscaped garden
  • Walking paths, waterfalls, benches, gazebo
  • Outdoor swimming pool with children's section and water park
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Modern elevators
  • Lobby and concierge service
  • Restaurant
  • Cafeteria
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center
  • Hamam
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball and basketball courts
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area
  • Wireless Internet
  • Central satellite dish
  • Backup generator
  • Gardener
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Tosmur, Turkey

Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Nordic Life complex for a residence permit.
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$214,115
