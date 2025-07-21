Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Nordic Life complex for a residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 110 m2, in the Nordic Life complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Balcony

Nordic Life Residence is a complex of comfortable apartments with its own infrastructure, located in the Tosmur area, 350 m from the sea and the beach, 300 m from the Dimchay River and 3 km from the city center.

Nordic Life Residence is an excellent choice for living and recreation, as well as an investment.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops. Directly next to the complex is the A101 supermarket and a playground.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped area with landscaped garden

Walking paths, waterfalls, benches, gazebo

Outdoor swimming pool with children's section and water park

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Modern elevators

Lobby and concierge service

Restaurant

Cafeteria

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Spa center

Hamam

Sauna

Steam room

Table tennis

Billiards

Tennis court

Volleyball and basketball courts

Children's playground

BBQ area

Wireless Internet

Central satellite dish

Backup generator

Gardener

Parking

24/7 security

