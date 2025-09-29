  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$186,003
20 1
ID: 32741
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1 bedrooms), 120 sq m, on the 4th floor.

The apartment features two glazed balconies and two bathrooms.

Yekta Plaza is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5-star hotel, located in a quiet area of ​​the resort town of Mahmutlar. It is ideal for both vacations and permanent residence, just 400 meters from the sea.

The complex is surrounded by numerous cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, banks and ATMs, a post office, and medical facilities. Food and clothing markets are held four times a week.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Common areas feature improved finishes with high-quality materials
  • Marble staircases
  • Modern elevators
  • Concierge service
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water park
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playroom
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area with gazebos
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security
  • Careta caretaker
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Video Review of residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

