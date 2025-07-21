Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.

Rooms: 3+2

Number of floors: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Balcony: 3

Villa area: 170 m2

Furnished villa with three bedrooms and a private pool overlooking the sea and the fortress.

The villa consists of 3 floors. Combined living room and kitchen on the 1st floor, 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a penthouse on the top floor.

The complex is located in the Cikcilli area above central Alanya, on the Taurus mountain range, in an area with well-developed infrastructure, here there is everything you need for a comfortable life - shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center and a hypermarket, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

To the center of Alanya and the sea - about 2 km. on the best road.

The territory has a beautiful landscaped garden, concierge service, a swimming pool with children's sections, a pool bar, a fitness center, a billiard room, parking, a gardener and much more.

For more detailed information within the framework of the project, call/write to us.