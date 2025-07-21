  1. Realting.com
Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$443,262
13
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27202
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 902
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Rooms: 3+2
Number of floors: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Balcony: 3
Villa area: 170 m2

Furnished villa with three bedrooms and a private pool overlooking the sea and the fortress.

The villa consists of 3 floors. Combined living room and kitchen on the 1st floor, 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a penthouse on the top floor.

The complex is located in the Cikcilli area above central Alanya, on the Taurus mountain range, in an area with well-developed infrastructure, here there is everything you need for a comfortable life - shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center and a hypermarket, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

To the center of Alanya and the sea - about 2 km. on the best road.

The territory has a beautiful landscaped garden, concierge service, a swimming pool with children's sections, a pool bar, a fitness center, a billiard room, parking, a gardener and much more.

For more detailed information within the framework of the project, call/write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

