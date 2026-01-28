Residential complex 2+1 duplex with sea view in the Sonas Buket complex.

Sonas Buket Complex, Mahmutlar | Alanya.



A video of the apartment is available upon request!

This two-bedroom duplex penthouse (2+1) offers a panoramic view of the sea, measuring 120 m².

Apartment layout:

kitchen-living room

two bedrooms

two bathrooms

two balconies with sea views

The Sonas Buket residential complex was built in 2024 on a 1,600 m² site, 50 meters from the sea, and consists of one twelve-story building with only 55 apartments.

Nearby amenities include a large supermarket and a park. Barbaros Street, which adjoins the southern part of the SONAS BUKET complex, offers cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, pharmacies, and all other amenities.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Children's pool

Fitness room

Sauna

Steam room

Massage room

Children's playground

Central satellite system

Generator

Garden

Automatic gate at the entrance

Code lock at the entrance

Video intercom

For more information about this project, please call or email us.