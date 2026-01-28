Residential complex 2+1 duplex with sea view in the Sonas Buket complex.

Sonas Buket Complex, Mahmutlar | Alanya.
A video of the apartment is available upon request!
This two-bedroom duplex penthouse (2+1) offers a panoramic view of the sea, measuring 120 m².
Apartment layout:
The Sonas Buket residential complex was built in 2024 on a 1,600 m² site, 50 meters from the sea, and consists of one twelve-story building with only 55 apartments.
Nearby amenities include a large supermarket and a park. Barbaros Street, which adjoins the southern part of the SONAS BUKET complex, offers cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, pharmacies, and all other amenities.
Infrastructure:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.