  Residential complex 2+1 duplex with sea view in the Sonas Buket complex.

Residential complex 2+1 duplex with sea view in the Sonas Buket complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$256,208
9
ID: 33244
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1335
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Sonas Buket Complex, Mahmutlar | Alanya.

A video of the apartment is available upon request!
This two-bedroom duplex penthouse (2+1) offers a panoramic view of the sea, measuring 120 m².

Apartment layout:

  • kitchen-living room
  • two bedrooms
  • two bathrooms
  • two balconies with sea views

The Sonas Buket residential complex was built in 2024 on a 1,600 m² site, 50 meters from the sea, and consists of one twelve-story building with only 55 apartments.

Nearby amenities include a large supermarket and a park. Barbaros Street, which adjoins the southern part of the SONAS BUKET complex, offers cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, pharmacies, and all other amenities.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Massage room
  • Children's playground
  • Central satellite system
  • Generator
  • Garden
  • Automatic gate at the entrance
  • Code lock at the entrance
  • Video intercom

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

