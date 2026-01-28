  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 5 complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
$162,709
11
ID: 33338
ID: 33338
Last update: 12/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 5 SPA complex

Best price on the market - €135,000!

Looking to buy a prestigious property in a sunny Turkish paradise?
Introducing this furnished 2+1 apartment in the luxurious Yekta Blue 5 SPA complex (Mahmutlar, Alanya) from one of the region's top developers – the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and investment appeal.

Key Features

Area: 70 m²
Number of Bedrooms: 2
Number of Bathrooms: 1
Furniture and Appliances: Available
Class: Business+
Location: Mahmutlar, Alanya (Turkey).
Distance to the sea: 600 meters.

Why this property?
✅ Competitive price: €135,000 – a rare opportunity to purchase high-quality real estate at an attractive price.
✅ Turnkey solution: a fully furnished apartment – ​​move in immediately after purchase!
✅ Convenient location: Mahmutlar district with well-developed infrastructure and proximity to the sea (600 m, 8-minute walk).

Infrastructure worthy of a five-star hotel

  • Landscaped garden
  • Large outdoor swimming pool with a separate children's area
  • BBQ area
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness center
  • Spa area
  • Turkish bath (hammam) and Finnish sauna
  • Massage room
  • Relaxation room
  • Games area

Don't miss the chance to become the owner of a luxurious apartment in one of the most popular resort areas in the world!

Contact us now to schedule an online viewing or an in-person inspection.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

