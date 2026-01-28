Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 5 complex.

Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 5 SPA complex

Best price on the market - €135,000!

Looking to buy a prestigious property in a sunny Turkish paradise?

Introducing this furnished 2+1 apartment in the luxurious Yekta Blue 5 SPA complex (Mahmutlar, Alanya) from one of the region's top developers – the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and investment appeal.

Key Features

Area: 70 m²

Number of Bedrooms: 2

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Furniture and Appliances: Available

Class: Business+

Location: Mahmutlar, Alanya (Turkey).

Distance to the sea: 600 meters.

Why this property?

✅ Competitive price: €135,000 – a rare opportunity to purchase high-quality real estate at an attractive price.

✅ Turnkey solution: a fully furnished apartment – ​​move in immediately after purchase!

✅ Convenient location: Mahmutlar district with well-developed infrastructure and proximity to the sea (600 m, 8-minute walk).

Infrastructure worthy of a five-star hotel

Landscaped garden

Large outdoor swimming pool with a separate children's area

BBQ area

Heated indoor pool

Fitness center

Spa area

Turkish bath (hammam) and Finnish sauna

Massage room

Relaxation room

Games area

Don't miss the chance to become the owner of a luxurious apartment in one of the most popular resort areas in the world!

✅ Contact us now to schedule an online viewing or an in-person inspection.