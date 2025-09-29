  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
$134,110
5
ID: 32642
Last update: 14/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A furnished two-bedroom apartment with in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Apartments for sale:

  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 115 sq m. Price: EUR 116,000
  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 sq m. Price: EUR 136,000

The complex consists of one 12-story building, covering 3,713 sq m, with extensive external and internal amenities for a comfortable stay.

The entire apartment features new furniture from Albimo and DuccaHome, and the mattresses on the beds are covered with plastic sheets, never slept in. The bedrooms have new curtains, bedspreads, and pillows in a matching design. All appliances are new and finished in an elegant gray color.

The complex is located 650 meters from the sea, with a weekly farmers' market 150 meters away, Ataturk Road 100 meters away, and the central Barbaros Street 400 meters away, where you can find a variety of social amenities, such as banks, a shopping center, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Outdoor gazebos and relaxation area
  • Mini waterfall
  • Vitamin bar
  • Outdoor fitness area
  • Chess court
  • Sauna
  • Steam bath
  • Salt room
  • Children's playroom
  • TV room
  • Gym
  • Living room with pool table and table tennis
  • Bike and running track
  • Landscaping garden
  • 3 ski lifts
  • Electric generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance system
  • Concierge
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

