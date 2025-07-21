  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.

Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.

Alanya, Turkey
$92,537
ID: 27200
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One bedroom apartment (1+1) in the Nobby Garden complex.

We present to your attention a luxurious project 800 meters from the best sandy beaches of Avsallar, from the leading developer of the region!

The ideal combination of a pleasant price and high quality of a well-known developer company is realized in competent functional layouts of apartments and an excellent set of infrastructure facilities that are created both for recreation and for comfortable permanent residence of the whole family.

All the necessary city infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, chain supermarkets and a farmers' market on Wednesdays, a state hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools, banks and more are 300 meters from the complex.

The residential complex consists of two blocks, 117 apartments, on a territory of 7,700 m2

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Outdoor pool with children's section
  • Water slides
  • Indoor heated pool with children's section
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hamam
  • Roman steam room
  • Massage rooms
  • Recreation room
  • Cinema
  • Children's playroom
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Tennis court
  • Underground parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • Electric generator
  • Video surveillance 7/24
  • Security 7/24
  • Landscaped territory of the complex
  • Fitness room

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Alanya, Turkey
$92,537
