Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.

One bedroom apartment (1+1) in the Nobby Garden complex.

We present to your attention a luxurious project 800 meters from the best sandy beaches of Avsallar, from the leading developer of the region!

The ideal combination of a pleasant price and high quality of a well-known developer company is realized in competent functional layouts of apartments and an excellent set of infrastructure facilities that are created both for recreation and for comfortable permanent residence of the whole family.

All the necessary city infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, chain supermarkets and a farmers' market on Wednesdays, a state hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools, banks and more are 300 meters from the complex.

The residential complex consists of two blocks, 117 apartments, on a territory of 7,700 m2

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Outdoor pool with children's section

Water slides

Indoor heated pool with children's section

Sauna

Turkish hamam

Roman steam room

Massage rooms

Recreation room

Cinema

Children's playroom

BBQ area

Children's playground

Tennis court

Underground parking

Outdoor parking

Electric generator

Video surveillance 7/24

Security 7/24

Landscaped territory of the complex

Fitness room

