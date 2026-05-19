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Monthly rent of commercial property in Turkey

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6 properties total found
Factory for Rent in DESBAŞ Free Zone 5600 sqm Closed+500 sqm Open Area in Ataturk Cd, Turkey
Factory for Rent in DESBAŞ Free Zone 5600 sqm Closed+500 sqm Open Area
Ataturk Cd, Turkey
Area 6 100 m²
Number of floors 2
High-Capacity Industrial Factory for Rent in DESBAŞ (Istanbul Industrial & Trading Free Zone…
$38,000
per month
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Commercial property 80 m² in Senkoy, Turkey
Commercial property 80 m²
Senkoy, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor of a residential building in Durres. The proper…
$699
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Shop 220 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
Shop for Rent in Antalya Altıntaş Viva Defne Located in Altıntaş Neighborhood, Viva Defne Co…
$2,417
per month
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Shop 1 085 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 1 085 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Rental Shop in Antalya, Altıntaş Viva Defne The shop is located at Viva Defne Compl…
$8,676
per month
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Office 400 m² in , Turkey
Office 400 m²
, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/11
Prestigious 350 m² Furnished Commercial Office for Rent in Levent Loft İstanbul This prestig…
$9,449
per month
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Shop 30 m² in Ortahisar, Turkey
Shop 30 m²
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Rental Shop on a Busy Street in Beşirli This commercial shop is located in the 2 Nolu Beşirl…
$331
per month
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