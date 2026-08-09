  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province

New buildings in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

;
Ko Samui
6
Phet Pha-ngan
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$554,677
A unique complex consisting of 11 luxurious one-storey villas with private pools overlooking the mountains. We offer a variety of view villas with 4, 3 and 2 bedrooms, differing in their characteristics. Each villa has a cozy gazebo, and if you wish, you can add an outdoor kitchen to enjoy d…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$422,468
The new residential complex will consist of 7 two-storey villas, each with a private pool, garden and parking. It is possible to buy a full furniture package. Nestled among the timeless beauty of natural teak trees, these homes offer a peaceful retreat where modern elegance blends with the s…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$400,955
We offer a villa with a swimming pool 9x3.8 m, a garden and a gazebo, a parking for 2 cars. Features of the flats The house includes a spacious entrance hall, a guest toilet, a utility room and a storage, a master bedroom with a dressing room and a bathroom, one more bedroom with a bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residential complex New residential complex of tropical turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of tropical turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of tropical turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of tropical turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of tropical turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of tropical turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of tropical turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$577,006
The residential complex includes 6 villas, each with a swimming pool, a terrace, a plot of 365 m2 and is completely ready to move in. Panoramic glazing allows you to fully enjoy the breathtaking view of the sea, which changes from the light of the morning sun to the pink evening sunset. The …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury beachfront complex of furnished villas, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury beachfront complex of furnished villas, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury beachfront complex of furnished villas, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury beachfront complex of furnished villas, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury beachfront complex of furnished villas, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury beachfront complex of furnished villas, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury beachfront complex of furnished villas, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$725,916
We offer furnished villas with a covered parking for 2 cars, a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool. Delivery of the house - within 12-15 months after the signing of the contract. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Air conditioning Appliances Location and nearby infrastruc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views close to Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views close to Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views close to Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views close to Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views close to Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views close to Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views close to Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$427,092
The complex consists of 8 villas with a sea view (4 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms and 4 two-storey villas with 4 bedrooms). Each villa has an outdoor sala, a swimming pool and 1-2 parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Laundry room Ceiling fan in the sala A/C and ceil…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$770,926
We offer villas and apartments with terraces. Some flats are furnished. The houses have private swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence with a panoramic view features a beautiful garden, around-the-clock security, video surveillance, a 26-meter-long infinity pool, a gym, a yoga and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$459,472
The project consists of 12 elegant villas surrounded by green areas. The houses are located on a hill - because of this the residents have beautiful views of nature. Each villa is equipped with a swimming pool and video surveillance system. Each villa has 2 parking spaces, 2-3 bedrooms, 3 ba…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$945,529
We offer luxury villas with panoramic sea views, swimming pools, and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully fitted kitchen with an island and appliances (double f…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$477,974
A small and cozy residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as studios with private pools on the ground floor. The complex has several common pools, sunbathing areas, a gym, a children's playground, a spa area and underground parking. In addition, CCTV cameras work arou…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$214,471
The modern complex consists of 12 villas. Each has a parking lot for 2 spaces, a garden and a swimming pool (9.90x3.7 m, depth 1.2 m). Construction within 8–10 months after signing the contract. Reservation payment 5%, then installments 25%-20%-20%-15%-10%-5%. Type of ownership — leasehold f…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$561,687
We offer furnished villas with swimming pools, large terraces and views of the sea and the mountains. Construction period - from 10 to 12 months. Payment 10% - deposit 25% - signing of a contract with the developer 25% - foundation, flooring, installation of cement covering for floors (subf…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Show all Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$103,588
Apartments in the increasingly popular resort of Koh Samui, projected yield: up to 12%. There are 14 buildings in the complex, with 533 apartments of different layouts (studios and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 24.22 m² to 68.75 m²). The first phase consists of 7 buildings. The complex h…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 10 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 10 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 10 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 10 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 10 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 10 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 10 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$299,119
A premium residential complex of 11 villas located in the Maenam area of ​​Koh Samui, just a few steps from the picturesque Ban Tai Beach. The project combines luxury, comfort and privacy, offering residents a high standard of living in one of the most peaceful and sought-after places on the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$243,613
This residence is two 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom modern villas, designed to suit both holiday rentals and long-term living. Each villa offers the flexibility of a private pool or a lush garden, allowing you to tailor your outdoor space to your lifestyle. Enjoy an open-plan layout with a spacious …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$169,604
Own a private villa with a full resort lifestyle for the price of a condo. A premium collection of 26 one and two-storey villas, with 1-2 bedrooms, designed to offer buyers something they never expected — a private tropical home with a full suite of luxury resort amenities. Complex redefines…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$228,432
The complex includes 13 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Each villas is furnished and has a private swimming pool, a summer kitchen, a sala and an outdoor shower. The complex infrastructure: around-the-clock security 30-meter-long swimming pool kids' playground reception sauna Location and nearb…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$242,651
The complex is being developed on a plot of approximately 4,000 m2 on the outskirts of the capital Nathon on Koh Samui, situated in a very quiet location yet not isolated! On this plot, 16 houses are being built, 8 of which are in the first row directly on the beach, and 8 additional houses …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the center of Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$364,111
We offer luxury furnished villas with a 10-meter-long swimming pool, a panoramic sea view, a parking. Completion - in 7-8 months after downpayment. Location and nearby infrastructure Chaweng is the best beach of Samui with picturesque bays, fine sand, crystal clear water, and low slope to t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$305,287
Each villa on the plot will have a swimming pool with a terrace, a garden, a sala with a toilet, a parking and a pump room. The internal layout offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a living room with a dining room and an open kitchen. Freehold property. Construction begins after signing the contr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$212,776
Designed to harmonize modern elegance with the island’s natural beauty. Featuring 9 luxurious pool villas, the concept blends contemporary architecture with lush surroundings, creating a serene and sophisticated living experience. With a focus on privacy, comfort, and sustainability, the res…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with pools in Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$789,120
An elite residential complex that combines harmony with nature and modern comfort. The project consists of 6 villas with their own pool and parking for 2 cars. Spacious, bright interiors with panoramic glazing fit organically into the tropical landscape. On the territory of the residence the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$601,684
We offer unique villas with swimming pools. Plot areas - from 679 m2 to 1,307 m2. Features of the flats Each house has a spacious open-plan living room with an equipped kitchen and a dining area. All the bedrooms have private bathrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is lo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
from
$397,798
4 luxury villas in Bangrak, Koh Samui, offering privacy, elegance, and connection to nature through modern architecture and tropical charm. Lush gardens and greenery ensure complete serenity. Roof-top terraces with panoramic sea views for relaxation or entertaining. private swimming pools l…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with private pools, large terraces and lounge areas, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, large terraces and lounge areas, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, large terraces and lounge areas, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, large terraces and lounge areas, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, large terraces and lounge areas, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Villas with private pools, large terraces and lounge areas, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, large terraces and lounge areas, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
$808,306
The project has 30 villas surrounded by palm trees and landscaped areas. Closed territory with security system and management company. Each villa has large terraces and lounge areas for relaxation. Each villa includes a living room, dining room, 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms. The number of flo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$567,819
The collection of contemporary pool villas nestled in the heart of Lamai, perched on a hill amidst nature. With panoramic views and a serene atmosphere, this property stands out as the only pool villa project in Samui featuring a unique waterfall and stream flowing throughout the entire deve…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$172,456
A complex of 10 Balinese-style villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 11x2.5 m swimming pools, gardens and parking spaces. These villas are designed to offer perfect harmony between inside and outside areas. They feature large bay windows that open onto a long, sparkling swimming pool, surrounded by …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$361,086
Premium villas with pools and sea views in Choeng Mon. The residential complex consists of 21 exclusive villas. There are options with 3 and 4 bedrooms. Each villa has its own pool, parking and terrace. The large territory allows you to enjoy privacy and tranquility. The interiors are made i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$724,670
The complex consists of two superb designed stand alone private pool villas with bright and spacious interiors, great indoor and outdoor living areas, several bedrooms and bathrooms, open terraces and of course a lovely private pool. Features: Indoor and outdoor living area Indoor and outdo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Maenam area, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$270,240
A new complex of 14 villas in Maenam, Samui. All villas are single-storey with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, each with its own garden, swimming pool and parking. The residence offers villas of 2 types of layouts. The project combines natural materials and modern design, in harmony with the sur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$217,225
We offer townhouses with a panoramic view of the forest and the mountains. The residence features a 25-meter-long swimming pool, a covered barbecue area, a fitness center, a kids' playground, an outdoor cinema, a parking. Completion June of 2024. Features of the flats Ground floor: a spacio…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$459,472
Villa with swimming pool, terraces, parking space is for sale. The residence features a kids' playground, a sports ground, video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure Maenam Beach - 3 minutes Maenam Market - 2 minutes Shopping mall - 2 minutes Country club - 3 minutes Chaweng Be…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, 8 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, 8 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, 8 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, 8 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, 8 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, 8 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, 8 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$582,820
A house that combines modernity and luxury, unique and natural, offering a new way of living that prioritizes environmental responsibility and quality of life. The project is inspired by the charm of nature on Koh Samui, the peaceful and pure natural atmosphere. The complex consists of 5 vil…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$323,789
The complex consists of 14 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms. Features: swimming pool with a terrace lounge area garden parking Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Lamai Beach is located on the southeastern coast of the island, a few kilometers from Chaweng Beach. It'…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$293,595
The luxury 3-bedroom villas has a parking place. In the garden, there is a large outdoor living and dining area. There is a swimming pool in the complex. The architects and designers have focused on light and space. The complex infrastructure: clubhouse swimming pool gym Location and n…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$481,057
The complex consists of 10 two-storey villas with 2 bedroom. Each of them has a private swimming pool, a parking space and a sea view. Completion - 1st quarter of 2027. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning in bedrooms and living-dining area Kitchen cabinet with electrical…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$162,469
The new complex consists of 13 villas with swimming pools, gardens and parking spaces. The area of ​​the plots is from 333 to 490 m2. For an additional fee of 90,000 baht, you can install a jacuzzi in the pool. A complete set of furniture can be purchased for 950,000 baht. Ownership: lease 3…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Baan Tai, Thailand
from
$770,926
Stylish two-storey beach-style villas with a view of the sea. The houses are finished in earthy colors, using natural and high-quality materials. infinity pool large sunny terrace with sun loungers outdoor roof-top terrace with a bar parking sea view full furnishing Facilities and equipme…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$191,190
Boutique residential development featuring 9 villas, offering a choice of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom layouts. Each villa has a swimming pool, garden, gazebo for relaxation, parking. Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Maenam, this project provides a perfect balance between serene island liv…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished apartments and villas with private swimming pools and sea view, in a quiet area near Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments and villas with private swimming pools and sea view, in a quiet area near Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments and villas with private swimming pools and sea view, in a quiet area near Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments and villas with private swimming pools and sea view, in a quiet area near Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments and villas with private swimming pools and sea view, in a quiet area near Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments and villas with private swimming pools and sea view, in a quiet area near Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$239,955
The project is a low-rise complex of several apartments and villas with 1-3 bedrooms. Located just 5 minutes from the beach, restaurants, and supermarket. Special feature is private pool with stunning sea views from every room, emerald waters of Lamai Bay, and lush coconut groves. The units …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$274,450
Modern villas with terraces and pools in the picturesque area of ​​​​Chong Mon, Samui. The complex consists of 22 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. The area of ​​​​each land plot is 200-499 m2. Each villa has its own pool, parking, balcony or terrace. The villas are made in a modern style, and panor…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$511,587
An elite residential complex that combines harmony with nature and modern comfort. The project consists of 6 villas with their own pool and parking for 2 cars. There are options with 3 and 4 bedrooms. Spacious, bright interiors with panoramic glazing fit organically into the tropical landsca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Pang Ka, Thailand
from
$675,639
The complex offers 17 villas with swimming pools size 3x8 m, gardens and parkin lots for 2 cars. The project road 8 m width. Each villa has living/dinng room with open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 outdoor bathtubs, service room and storage room. Advantages 2 years warranty for home …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches and piers, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches and piers, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches and piers, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches and piers, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches and piers, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches and piers, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches and piers, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$606,595
The complex reimagines the island's cultural heritage as refined modern tropical living: single-storey villas tucked among coconut groves and emerald peaks reinterpret Samui's twin-pinched roofs with premium materials, floor-to-ceiling glass and seamless outdoor-indoor layouts that open to p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Maenam, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Maenam, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Maenam, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Maenam, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Maenam, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Maenam, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Maenam, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$467,320
The project includes 3 phases of house construction. The first phase has 8 villas, 3 villas are already done (2 of them sold), the rest are 80% completed. These houses will have sea views from every bedroom, as well as an infinity pool. The second phase will have less sea views, but more vie…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$200,441
Modern villas with pools in Chaweng - comfortable housing and a profitable investment just a few minutes from the beach. The complex consists of 35 exclusive three-bedroom villas with private pools and a terrace. The villas are built in a tropical style, harmoniously combined with the surrou…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$354,317
The complex consists of 2 detaches villas, finished to the highest of standards using only high-quality materials. Features: 3 bedrooms with private bathrooms and an access to the pool parking sala swimming pool Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Features of the flats Each villa consists o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
$332,276
We offer exclusive hillside villas with picturesque views of green valleys, beautiful gardens, and swimming pools. The buyer can choose one of 2 villa types. Owners are offered the following choice of upgrades: Larger terrace Pool extension Privacy walls Partially covered terrace Covered ca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New first-class villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New first-class villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New first-class villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New first-class villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New first-class villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New first-class villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New first-class villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$616,741
The residential complex consists of only 3 exclusive villas, each with a swimming pool, garden and garage. Delivery of the project within 12 months (year) after signing the contract. Facilities and equipment in the house glass elevator electric car charger boiler air ventilation system int…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas on the first sea line, 5 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas on the first sea line, 5 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas on the first sea line, 5 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas on the first sea line, 5 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas on the first sea line, 5 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas on the first sea line, 5 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas on the first sea line, 5 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$277,533
A premium residential complex of 7 villas located in the Maenam area of ​​Koh Samui, just a few steps from the picturesque Ban Tai Beach. The project combines luxury, comfort and privacy, offering residents a high standard of living in one of the most peaceful and sought-after places on the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$337,208
We offer Tuscan-style villas with swimming pools, summer kitchens, parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is situated in the prestigious area of Lamai, just 800 meters from the ring road and 1.2 km from the Lotus Lamai, close to an international school
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$437,056
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the beach
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas within walking distance of Maenam Beach and the project of an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas within walking distance of Maenam Beach and the project of an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas within walking distance of Maenam Beach and the project of an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas within walking distance of Maenam Beach and the project of an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas within walking distance of Maenam Beach and the project of an international school, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas within walking distance of Maenam Beach and the project of an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas within walking distance of Maenam Beach and the project of an international school, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$176,260
We offer modern villas with large balconies and terraces, swimming pools and parking spaces. Some houses have views of the sea and the mountains. It's possible to buy fully furnished (+ 1,000,000 THB). Turnover - within 8 months after deposit. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in a residence with a gym, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in a residence with a gym, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in a residence with a gym, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in a residence with a gym, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in a residence with a gym, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in a residence with a gym, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in a residence with a gym, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$305,287
The complex consists of 48 villas with 2 bedrooms. The area of each plot is 200-250 m2. Features swimming pool terrace parking The complex infrastructure: gym stem bath and sauna Completion - 2026. Payment plan (30%, 20%, 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%) Location and nearby infrastructure The propert…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$243,613
A private residential estate of 6 identical villas, nestled in the heart of a preserved, calm, and natural environment, in the lush coconut grove of Na Mueang, in the south of Koh Samui. Each villa is built on one level, with a layout offering full privacy, in a peaceful and authentic green …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New furnished villa with a swimming pool, 350 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New furnished villa with a swimming pool, 350 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New furnished villa with a swimming pool, 350 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New furnished villa with a swimming pool, 350 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New furnished villa with a swimming pool, 350 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New furnished villa with a swimming pool, 350 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New furnished villa with a swimming pool, 350 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
from
$459,472
A 3-bedroom villa with a swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a parking for 2 cars. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning and ceiling fans Western kitchen and island Teak-wood and solid wood furnished Location and nearby infrastructure The property is situated in a luxury reside…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$452,434
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic gate European kitchens Water heaters Air conditioning and fans Video surveillance Location and nearby infrastructure Fisher…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$428,635
The complex consists of 6 Balinese-style villas with 3 bedrooms. The area of each plot is 450 m2. Features swimming pool terrace parking Completion - 2026. Payment plan (30%, 20%, 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the stunning Choeng Mo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$407,049
The complex consists of 4 villas. The luxury villas are carefully thought-out and have private swimming pools and parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure Choeng Mon is located on the northern coast of Ko Samui, between Chaweng and Mae Nam. Choeng Mon Beach is a small picturesque …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$1,18M
We offer a luxury villa near the beach. Features: swimming pool sea view 2 garages barbecue area Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is conveniently located near the beach, providing the perfect getaway for those …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$910,544
A new residential complex on the first line in Bang Rak with a unique circular pool, first-class service and high investment potential. The project is a four-storey condominium, which has only 564 apartments with different layouts. There are various unit options from studios to three-bedroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$275,992
A modern residential complex of 6 houses, each with a plot of 390 m2. There are villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. Each villa will have a 5x3 m swimming pool, a barbecue area with a movie projector, a playground, and a parking. Features of the flats modern interior with elements …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with three swimming pools close to international schools and Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$200,441
The premium apartment development consisting of 10 mixed residence buildings offering 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, and 3-bedroom penthouses.‍ All apartments enjoy large open-plan living spaces with floor-ceiling windows. The apartments interiors have been meticulously designed, blending Asia…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$334,581
The project includes 13 exclusive villas, each with its own pool and parking. Various layout options are offered from 2 to 5 bedrooms, as well as two-storey villas with sea views. Full interior decoration is included in the price of the villa, including the installation of air conditioners, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$212,776
The complex includes 6 villas with 3 bedrooms. Facilities: Security Car parking Location and nearby infrastructure Plai Laem Beach is located in northeastern Samui. This quiet and secluded beach will be nice for those, who appreciate tranquillity and laid-back lifestyle
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$735,463
The 5-bedroom villa has a panoramic view of the sea and Chaweng. parking for 2 cars large swimming pool jacuzzi in the studio terrace Features of the flats Upper floor: an open-plan living-dining room with a kitchen, a terrace. Middle floor: 2 bedrooms (1 with a sea view and 1 with a view…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$262,115
Comfort class residence 10 minutes from Chaweng Beach, ideal for living and renting. We offer modern functional two-storey villas with 3 bedrooms, a parking space, a terrace and a 25 m² swimming pool. The villas are built in a tropical style using natural materials, high ceilings and panoram…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$493,392
Modern complex of turnkey villas consists of 14 houses with swimming pools and gardens. 2 villas are already 80% completed. The project is suitable for both living and renting. Facilities and equipment in the house appliances and furniture from quality brands high ceilings 4.5 meters 3 pha…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 8 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 8 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 8 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 8 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 8 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 8 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 8 minutes from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$154,182
A project of 30 villas with modern design, located in a peaceful area surrounded by greenery. Just minutes from Lamai’s main road, beach, and shops, it offers calm and privacy while staying close to essential services. A balanced setting for both residential living and rental investment. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Thong Po, Thailand
from
$370,044
The small complex will consist of 5 villas, each with a 4x10 m swimming pool, parking and greenery. Water and electricity at government rates. Features of the flats Layout - spacious living room with dining room and open kitchen, 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 or 3 bathrooms, laundry room, sala, guest …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$181,939
Each villa is equipped with a private pool, perfect for relaxation and leisure. The villas offer spacious living areas, designed with a modern and open-plan layout. These villas present a fantastic opportunity for a tranquil lifestyle or as a vacation home. Facilities: Security Car parking …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$428,635
An extraordinary real estate venture that epitomizes elegance, luxury, and a seamless blend of modern living with nature’s breathtaking beauty. The project consists of 15 luxurious villas, each offering a private pool. These villas are designed to provide a premium living experience, combini…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$521,146
An exclusive seaside escape just 100 meters from the shore, featuring luxurious 4-bedroom villas with 5 bathrooms, each bedroom a master suite. Designed for both full-time family living and high-end rental, the villa offers a spa corner, infinity pool, and panoramic sea views. Every detail i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$280,617
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in an exclusive collection of premium villas nestled in the heart of BoPhut, Koh Samui. Designed for modern comfort and elegance, each villa seamlessly blends contemporary architecture with tropical serenity, creating the perfect sanctuary for relaxat…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$191,190
A modern project from a reliable developer will consist of 14 one-storey villas. Each villa includes a swimming pool, lush garden and parking. Property type — freehold. Available installments — 10%, 30%, 30%, 20%, 10%. Advantages High-quality materials and finishing Optional furniture pack…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Baan Thong Po, Thailand
from
$282,355
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features an infinity pool and a kids' pool, a spa and a fitness center, a restaurant, a sea view garden and a barbecue area, video surveillance, around-the-clock security, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Th…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$319,615
The project is a gated community with a concept of respect for nature in every design element. There are 6 three-bedroom villas in the complex, each with a terrace, a seawater pool (8.5 x 3.5 m), a jacuzzi and a tropical garden. The project is carefully designed to ensure residents feel comf…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$597,770
Business class villas with panoramic windows and private pools just 5 minutes from Choeng Mon Beach in Samui. The project includes 3 types of sea view villas with 3-4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms: The Cliff (2 floors), The Bay (2 floors), The Flat (1 floor). The master bedroom has a spacious wal…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand
Baan Sa Ket, Thailand
from
$323,789
The exclusive complex consists of 9 premium villas with gardens and swimming pools. Each villa is thought out to the smallest detail, has 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool, a terrace. The design of the complex combines traditional island style and modern amenities, and the use of natural materials…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$570,485
The timeless design concept of these villas is exclusive and fits in the natural environment. It turns the living area into a luxurious, wayward and original biotope which strives to achieve individual well-being, stylish living and relaxation in endurable lightness and a transparent atmosph…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$458,574
We offer beautiful and functional hillside villas with a panoramic view of the sea and tropical groves, swimming pools, spacious terraces, parking spaces. Completion - November, 2024 (stage 1)/May, 2025 (stage 2). Features of the flats Ground floor: three bedrooms, three bathrooms. First fl…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$613,657
Discover an unparalleled living experience in the heart of Lamai. The complex consists of 8 villas with 4 bedrooms. Each villa has a garage, a swimming pool, a terrace and balconies. Features: around-the-clock security concierge service walking paths landscaped territory kids' playground …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$750,423
Complex is located in Bang Makham, on a 8000 m² land, in a preserved and lush environment that offer an incredible panorama toward Nathon bay, its different shades of blues and of course the magic Thailand sunset. The architecture can be described as tropical and use of natural color and mat…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Samui, Thailand
Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
from
$360,177
A complex of villas with pools 300 meters from the sea, in a prestigious area of ​​Samui, surrounded by premium hotels and residences. The project includes 15 exclusive villas, each with its own pool and parking. Options with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms are available. Full interior decoration is inc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$354,317
The complex consists of 4 detaches villas, finished to the highest of standards using only high-quality materials. Features: parking swimming pool Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Features of the flats Each villa consists of 3 double bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large open-plan living/kitc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 250 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 250 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 250 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 250 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 250 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 250 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, 250 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$305,287
The complex consists of 23 villas with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, each of which has a private bathroom, a living room with a kitchen area, and is supplemented by a spacious living terrace and a large sunny deck. garden covered parking swimming pool 3.5x7 m Facilities and equipment in the house …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$3,93M
We offer beautiful and modern hillside villas with a panoramic view of the sea and tropical groves, swimming pools, spacious terraces, parking spaces. Completion - February, 2024. Features of the flats Ground floor: two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a technical room, a terrace. First floor: a ki…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$381,651
Villas and townhouses with modern interiors, built using eco-friendly technologies and quality materials. These villas embody the perfect balance between tropical tranquility and contemporary sophistication. Key property features: 11 designer villas offering unrivalled privacy and exclusivi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$616,741
The project includes 19 villas with swimming pools, each of which offers a relaxed environment in the mountains surrounded by beautiful green nature. The project is designed with the highest standard of luxury. Every villa offers a spectacular view of the ocean. The complex also has excellen…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
$740,089
A stunning collection of private pool villas set within a serviced and secure gated community. Located just a few minutes from the white powder sands and cool blue waters of South Chaweng, Coral Cove, and Silver Beaches, these villas offer a tropical, contemporary architecture with high-qual…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$477,974
The exclusive complex with a spacious communal area, 2 penthouses and 13 separate villas. You'll find safe spaces of children, a store, a cafe, and all infrastructure for recreation here. The project features: park cafe parking sports facilities kids' playground security store Location an…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 3 minutes away from a golf course and close to Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 3 minutes away from a golf course and close to Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 3 minutes away from a golf course and close to Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 3 minutes away from a golf course and close to Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 3 minutes away from a golf course and close to Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 3 minutes away from a golf course and close to Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 3 minutes away from a golf course and close to Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$693,833
The project consists of 19 villas with 3 or 5 bedrooms, providing unparalleled comfort and convenience for ultimate relaxation and leisure. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Golf Town is a unique destination that combines golf and luxury vacations, providi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$184,985
The new project offers 3 independent units with private terraces and direct access to a shared infinity pool. Available individually or as a package (entire building with shared pool). The studios feature modern, durable finishes selected for a clean, neutral design that suits shortor long-t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of two furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of two furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of two furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of two furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of two furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of two furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$203,460
We offer townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. Payment. Contract - 40% Construction - 55% Completion - 5% Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Water heater Filtration system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the area of the popul…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$798,856
We offer villas with panoramic sea views, swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic gate European kitchens Water heaters Air conditioning and fans Video surveillance Location and nearby i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$739,930
The first phase of the modern residential complex will consist of 6 high-class villas with swimming pools, parking lots and recreation areas. Property type - Freehold. Payment plan and constrauction stages: 30% - start of the footings, lower level columns and beams, concrete floors and tran…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Baan Pang Ka, Thailand
from
$274,450
Discover the ultimate blend of luxury, comfort and tranquility. Nestled in a picturesque and serene setting, the pool villas offer the perfect retreat for those seeking a peaceful getaway or a lavish vacation experience. Each villa is designed with your comfort in mind, featuring spacious li…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence near the beach and the places of interest, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence near the beach and the places of interest, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence near the beach and the places of interest, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence near the beach and the places of interest, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence near the beach and the places of interest, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence near the beach and the places of interest, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence near the beach and the places of interest, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$285,894
We offer furnished apartments with balconies. Each building in the modern European style is equipped with an elevator. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Solar panels Aluminium windows Security door Built-in kitchen Ceiling height - 2.7 - 2.8 m Location and nearby inf…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$1,03M
Embrace a world of luxury within a prestigious community, and uncover the beauty of Koh Samui—where every moment becomes a testament to unparalleled living. The luxury villas are designed with thoughtful craftsmanship and spacious open living areas. The refined finishes and comfortable layou…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$391,985
We offer villas with cozy gardens and barbecue areas, swimming pools of 21 m2, covered parking spaces. The residence features a multifunctional kids' playground and a lounge area, a large parking, a park and a fountain. Features of the flats Each house includes a large and luminous living r…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
1 2
Realting.com
Go