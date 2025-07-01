Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, Samui, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view and parking spaces.
The residence features an infinity pool, a large roof-top terrace, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden, around-the-clock security and CCTV.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Built-in kitchen cabinetr…
We offer spacious villas and townhouses.
Each house has a private garden, where a swimming pool can be built.
The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Phuke…
An ultra-modern complex for comfortable living and investment. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!
Instalments available!
Apartments are furnished!
Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach — This is a complex with sea views and ultra-modern design both outside and insi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
