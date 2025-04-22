  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. ban bang raks
  4. Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand

ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$271,725
14/04/2025
$270,047
13/04/2025
$270,206
12/04/2025
$268,826
11/04/2025
$271,539
10/04/2025
$267,331
09/04/2025
$270,837
08/04/2025
$270,196
07/04/2025
$272,407
06/04/2025
$272,432
05/04/2025
$271,656
04/04/2025
$273,450
03/04/2025
$278,337
02/04/2025
$278,852
01/04/2025
$279,468
31/03/2025
$279,663
30/03/2025
$279,585
29/03/2025
$280,721
28/03/2025
$280,916
27/03/2025
$281,007
26/03/2025
$279,839
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25404
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441814
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    ban bang raks

About the complex

Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in an exclusive collection of premium villas nestled in the heart of BoPhut, Koh Samui. Designed for modern comfort and elegance, each villa seamlessly blends contemporary architecture with tropical serenity, creating the perfect sanctuary for relaxation and investment. Thoughtfully designed residences with spacious living areas, high quality finishes, and private gardens leading to a beautifully landscaped communal swimming pool.

Each villa features a private entrance at the back, ensuring a sense ofexclusivity, while the lush private garden provides direct access to the shared pool area, offering a perfect balance of privacy and community living. A gated community ensuring peace of mind with 24/7 security.

The project is a complete renovation of villas built in 2009. The area of ​​the plots is 150-280 m2.

Type of ownership - freehold. Ideal for both residential living and rental returns in Koh Samui’s thriving real estate market.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Situated in the sought-after BoPhut area, close to Fisherman’s Village, pristine beaches, dining, and lifestyle amenities.

Location on the map

ban bang raks, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$36,683
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$713,653
Residential complex Harmonia City Garden
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$43,261
Residential complex Viva Patong
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$93,274
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$653,934
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$271,725
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 40–105 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for families with children, investors, and those seeking long-term residence or short-term rentals. The project combines modern comfort with stunning natural surroundings, catering to a variety of lifestyle needs. Location: Located in the p…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$131,244
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious location on Cape Wongamat, in the north of Pattaya. Vongamat Beach is 250 meters away, which is the best beach in Pattaya. The complex consists of company residences and a hotel. The project was developed by a famous d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa center close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa center close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$905,323
We offer villas with tropical gardens, salt-water swimming pools and terraces, parking spaces. Some houses have barbecue areas. The residence features a club with a large parking,a cafe and a restaurant, a sports center, a gym and a yoga studio, a spa center. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications