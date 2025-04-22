Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand

Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in an exclusive collection of premium villas nestled in the heart of BoPhut, Koh Samui. Designed for modern comfort and elegance, each villa seamlessly blends contemporary architecture with tropical serenity, creating the perfect sanctuary for relaxation and investment. Thoughtfully designed residences with spacious living areas, high quality finishes, and private gardens leading to a beautifully landscaped communal swimming pool.

Each villa features a private entrance at the back, ensuring a sense ofexclusivity, while the lush private garden provides direct access to the shared pool area, offering a perfect balance of privacy and community living. A gated community ensuring peace of mind with 24/7 security.

The project is a complete renovation of villas built in 2009. The area of ​​the plots is 150-280 m2.

Type of ownership - freehold. Ideal for both residential living and rental returns in Koh Samui’s thriving real estate market.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Situated in the sought-after BoPhut area, close to Fisherman’s Village, pristine beaches, dining, and lifestyle amenities.