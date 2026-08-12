Condos for sale in Thailand

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Condos in Thailand

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Pattaya
24
Phuket Province
123
Choeng Thale
73
Chon Buri Province
985
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1 211 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bangkok, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bangkok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This high-floor unit features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 balconies with views t…
$630,785
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Embassy Life – Luxury High-Rise Living Steps from Jomtien Beach Rising majestically along Jo…
$177,471
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
The Zero Bang Tao is a forward-thinking condominium investment located in the sought-after B…
$377,558
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For Sale: Modern 1-Bedroom Condo at Aeras Jomtien | 15th Floor | 45.71 Sq.m  This well-maint…
$159,120
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Condo 1 bedroom in Chalong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium l…
$78,942
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Condo 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Oceana Kamala is a contemporary condominium development in Kamala, Phuket, recognized for it…
$172,610
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale in Jomtien Pattaya at View Talay 5D This studio condo at View Talay 5D…
$84,330
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PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Riviera California 1 Bedroom for Sale – This 1-bedroom unit at The Riviera California of…
$146,179
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PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Investor Alert | For Sale: Luxury Sea View Condo at The Riviera Monaco, Jomtien Price: Only …
$107,422
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Andromeda in Pratumnak Hill Pattaya This stylish corner unit is …
$270,487
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PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
The Trust Residence – Central Pattaya | Renovated Studio for Sale This renovated studio unit…
$44,631
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Atlantis Condo Resort 1 Bedroom for Sale – This fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo …
$68,134
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condominium for Sale at Neo Sea View Na jomtien This well presented condominium is…
$55,746
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
View Talay 8 Condo for Sale Jomtien Sea View Foreign Ownership View Talay 8 condo for sale i…
$109,107
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Somphong Condotel Studio for Sale Connecting Unit Na Jomtien This studio condo for sale at S…
$41,029
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Grand Florida Beachfront Condo Resort Unit for sale in Na Jomtien This one bedroom unit for …
$145,250
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once Pattaya 1 Bedroom for Sale – This stylish 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located on the…
$164,142
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Urban Attitude Pattaya – Condominium for Sale, South Pattaya Discover a stylish condomin…
$65,037
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Riviera Ocean Drive Pattaya for Sale 1Bedroom New Room Fully Furnished This The Riviera …
$120,048
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PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Golf View Condo Home Spacious Condohome for Sale with Golf Course View in Sriracha This spac…
$229,991
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Somphong Condotel Studio for Sale Connecting Unit Na Jomtien This studio condo for sale at S…
$41,029
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse for Sale Pratumnak Pattaya This penthouse for sale in Pratumnak off…
$820,578
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PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Grand Caribbean city view Condo for sale Detail:1 bedroom 1 bathroomSize 36.60 sqmFully furn…
$75,063
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Riviera Monaco Condominium for Sale Na Jomtien This modern condominium is located at Riviera…
$149,896
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Embassy Life – Luxury High-Rise Living Steps from Jomtien Beach Rising majestically along Jo…
$177,471
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom House for Sale in East Pattaya This house for sale is located in East Pattaya, off…
$142,153
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Somphong Condotel Studio for Sale Na Jomtien Sea View Condo This studio condo for sale at So…
$41,029
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1-Bedroom Duplex for Sale – AERAS Beachfront Condominium, Jomtien Pattaya Own a piece of pri…
$216,791
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
For Sale | 1-Bedroom Condo at The Vision, PratumnakForeign Quota | Partial Sea View | Great …
$93,636
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Cetus Jomtien 2 Bedroom Condo with Sea View This spacious 84 sqm unit is located on the 18th…
$356,157
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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