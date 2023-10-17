Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
884
Phuket
882
Chon Buri Province
19
Patong
17
Pattaya
17
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
€25,085
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
€141,062
Condo in Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
€108,670
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€167,184
Condo 2 bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
€267,495
Condo 1 bedroom with city view, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with city view, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/5
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/3
€1,44M
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,54M
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/6
€141,062
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,46M
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/7
€164,572
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/7
€175,021
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/7
€216,817
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/3
€1,52M
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/7
€224,392
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
€250,776
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 7
Introducing an exquisite m two-bedroom corner unit strategically designed for privacy and tr…
€193,307
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
€69,923
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€107,063
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 8
A large residential complex with a well-developed infrastructure located just meters from K…
€109,715
Condo 3 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/6
€211,331
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/6
€211,592
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/6
€100,310
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/6
€170,841
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/7
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/7
€169,796
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 7/7
€1,27M
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/7
Your family will be close to everything when you stay at this centrally-located place. Two B…
€211,592
Condo with city view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with city view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/6
€111,021

