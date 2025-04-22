  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Baan Bo Phut
  4. Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$321,114
14/04/2025
$319,707
13/04/2025
$319,895
12/04/2025
$321,086
11/04/2025
$328,344
10/04/2025
$329,682
09/04/2025
$331,335
08/04/2025
$331,131
06/04/2025
$331,326
05/04/2025
$328,309
04/04/2025
$332,693
03/04/2025
$336,382
02/04/2025
$335,676
01/04/2025
$334,916
31/03/2025
$335,586
30/03/2025
$335,494
29/03/2025
$336,856
28/03/2025
$337,090
27/03/2025
$337,199
26/03/2025
$335,798
25/03/2025
$335,950
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19862
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2335726
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Bo Phut

About the complex

We offer original villas with terraces, salt-water swimming pools 8.5 x 3.5 m, jacuzzis, tropical gardens.

The residence features video surveillance.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Main road - 2 minutes
  • Fisherman’s Village - 5 minutes
  • Beach - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Baan Bo Phut, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$81,131
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,12M
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$113,396
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa center close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$905,323
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$171,785
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$321,114
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$52,975
Number of floors 8
Invest in a unique apartment located just a 5-minute walk from Jomtien Beach!Rental yield is 5%.Instalment possible: 60% upon signing the contract, the remaining 40 % for 4 years.The house is completed! The apartments are furnished! Ready to move in!Jada Beach Condominium is a condominium an…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$532,397
"Onyx Grand Village" combines luxury, tranquility and exquisiteness. Beautiful finishing and quality furniture, private swimming pool and lush gardens - everything provides the perfect oasis for relaxation and refreshment. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden sauna p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$232,168
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 44
Rhythm Charoenkrung Pavillion — is a project of a 44-story high-rise condominium and apartment, consisting of 421 residential units, and made in ergonomic design. The complex is located at 1911 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Wat Phraya Krai, Khet Bang Kho Laem, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thail…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications