Realting.com
Thailand
Residential
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Thailand
Phuket Province
1814
Phuket
1758
Chon Buri Province
23
Pattaya
22
Khok Kloi
10
Kathu
8
Patong
8
Phangnga Province
3
Surat Thani Province
3
Show more
Show less
300 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
31 849 m²
OFFPLAN. Pre-Sale Price! Offering expansive views over Naiyang and Maikhao Beaches, these we…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€694,834
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
6
74 121 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB118M to THB98.5M! Luxury island living in a stunning villa wit…
€2,53M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
172 m²
2
Our homes provide access to various types of training, including medical courses, spa treatm…
€228,652
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
301 m²
1
📊 A great option for real estate for life or for rent in Phuket 🌊 A complex of private vill…
€183,544
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
370 m²
2
Villa on Bang Tao is an ideal place for those looking for a secluded and comfortable vacatio…
€590,990
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
4
4
2
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves the…
€806,052
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
6
731 m²
The presented villa – is the pearl of Phuket. It embodies the beauty of architecture, locati…
€1,30M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ban Kata, Thailand
6
1 847 m²
Magnificent villa located on a hilltop on the west coast of Phuket. It offers breathtaking v…
€2,37M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
4
2
280 m²
3
€262,872
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
5
6
1 005 m²
RESALE. An excellent and immaculate West facing pool villa with expansive sea views, set wit…
€2,26M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
5
1 080 m²
The new modern project is a complex of eight refined luxury villas, ideally located, opening…
€2,86M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
656 m²
The new project from an elite real estate developer is six private villas located on a hills…
€1,04M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
656 m²
The new project from an elite real estate developer is six private villas located on a hills…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Patong, Thailand
3
460 m²
3
It is a unique beach house with a modern design, located on Kalim Hill right by the sea. Th…
€2,56M
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
2
273 m²
3
A luxurious penthouse with two bedrooms in an elite complex will be a great place for a fami…
€1,11M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
3
386 m²
5
Unique apartments of 386 square meters on a hill near the beach of Surin. Being part of a pr…
€1,52M
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
2
186 m²
Unique apartments of 186 square meters on a hill near the beach of Surin. Being part of a pr…
€634,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
6
974 m²
We invite you to meet your potential ideal home on Phuket Island. This new real estate proje…
€2,33M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
360 m²
The villas located on the western side of the hill and surrounded by a national park offer s…
€700,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
700 m²
The villas located on the western side of the hill and surrounded by a national park offer s…
€1,48M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
580 m²
The villas located on the western side of the hill and surrounded by a national park offer s…
€1,17M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
5
1 129 m²
The new project, consisting of ultra-high-speed villas with pools, is uniquely located on a …
€3,01M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
625 m²
The new project, consisting of ultra-luxurious villas with pools, is uniquely located on a s…
€1,90M
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
2
154 m²
8
A luxurious penthouse in this condominium – is a great place for a big family or a short vac…
€679,500
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
3
144 m²
3
Luxurious three-room apartments in an elite complex will be a great place for a big family o…
€497,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Patong, Thailand
2
140 m²
3
Luxurious two-bedroom apartments in an elite complex will be a great place for a family vaca…
€555,000
Recommend
