Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
ID: 24918
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2419413
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

The villas features:

  • swimming pool 8x3 m
  • parking for 2 cars
  • terrace with a sala
  • storage

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to:

  • Tesco Lotus Lamai
  • international schools
  • Lamai Beach

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

