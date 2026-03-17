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Houses for monthly rent in Thailand

Chon Buri Province
154
Pattaya City
50
Nong Prue
27
Bang Lamung
3
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156 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Choeng Thale, Thailand
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3 bedroom villa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Absolutely new luxury from the owner for a long and short leaseVilla PAVARA on Bang Tao a st…
$5,601
per month
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedroom House for Rent in East Pattaya – This 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom House offer 360 Sqm of …
$1,541
per month
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Na Kluea, Pattaya This elegant detached home in Na Kl…
$2,466
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Nern Plubwan, East Pattaya This beautifully maintai…
$1,850
per month
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6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
New Modern Luxury Pool Villa for Rent on Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya This stunning new modern lu…
$7,707
per month
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7 bedroom house in mab fakthxng, Thailand
7 bedroom house
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
7 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Huay Yai for Rent - This spacious 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom pool villa …
$2,928
per month
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3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Large 3 Bedroom House for Rent in Jomtien This spacious two storey house is located in the J…
$1,480
per month
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Single House for Rent with Private Pool – Huay Yai, Pattaya This elegant single-story house …
$2,004
per month
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4 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent in East Pattaya This luxury pool villa, located in East Pattaya,…
$4,007
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Newly Built Modern Pool villa for Rent in East Pattaya Near Nongprue Health Park This beauti…
$1,695
per month
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Chak Nok, East Pattaya Available for rent now, this …
$2,466
per month
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5 bedroom house in ban nein thray, Thailand
5 bedroom house
ban nein thray, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Huay Yai for Rent - This exceptional 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom villa of…
$5,240
per month
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2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Newly Renovated 2-Storey House for Rent – Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya This beautifully renov…
$1,202
per month
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4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House for Rent in Jomtien – This spacious 3-storey house offers 4 bedrooms and 4 …
$1,850
per month
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Pool Residence for Rent Bedrooms 3 in Toongklom Talman Property Details Type: Si…
$1,850
per month
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms House for Rent in East Pattaya . Offering 340 Sqm of Land plot size, a…
$1,079
per month
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4 bedroom house in ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
4 bedroom house
ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Nordic Style 4 Bedroom House for Rent East Pattaya This Nordic style single storey house for…
$2,004
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Rent 3 Bedrooms in East Pattaya This pool villa is located in a quiet residen…
$1,695
per month
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom Private Pool Villa for Rent Pattaya This spacious two-storey residence is now avai…
$4,316
per month
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4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Huay Yai, sitting on 764 Sqm of land plot siz…
$3,083
per month
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3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – 2-Storey Private ResidenceModern Pool Villa · Walking…
$4,624
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Home for Rent – East Pattaya (Nern Plub Wan Area) Available for immediate…
$925
per month
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 4-Bedroom House for Rent – Prime Location in Central Pattaya This beautifully desig…
$1,541
per month
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5 bedroom house in Na Kluea, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury Beachfront Pool Villa for Rent – Wongamat Beach, North Pattaya Experience the pinnacl…
$9,864
per month
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5 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Thai-Modern Style Pool Villa for Rent – Huay Yai, Pattaya This beautiful Thai-modern style p…
$3,699
per month
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5 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
5 Beds 8 Baths House for Rent in Pratumnak. Sitting on 732 Sqm of land plot size, 560 Sqm of…
$3,391
per month
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom House for Rent in North Pattaya – This house offers a total land size of 360 SQM w…
$2,004
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House for Rent in East Pattaya – This spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom two-storey h…
$2,158
per month
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Rent - This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom corner house in East …
$2,004
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious House for Rent in Nong Prue East Pattaya The house is surrounded by food sources, l…
$1,387
per month
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Property types in Thailand

villas

Properties features in Thailand

with Swimming pool
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