Business for sale for sale in Thailand

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Business for Sale in Thailand

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Chon Buri Province
14
Pattaya City
11
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19 properties total found
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
3-Storey Commercial Building for Sale – Prime Business Location on Thappraya Road, Pattaya U…
$263,247
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Established business
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury 4 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Na Jomtien for Sale – This stunning 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom po…
$1,24M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Hotel for Sale Near Walking Street South Pattaya This hotel is located in the South Pattaya …
$1,67M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
TekceTekce
Established business in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Established business
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Resort Business for Sale in Bangsaray – This 13-bedroom resort is still actively running and…
$607,836
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 36
Bathrooms count 36
Commercial Building 36 Rooms for Sale in Central Pattaya This hospitality business opportuni…
$1,70M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Guest House for Sale Pratumnak Hill Pattaya This guest house for sale in Pratumnak Hi…
$288,722
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 63
Bathrooms count 63
Modern Hotel for Sale South Pattaya Investment Opportunity This modern hotel for sale in Sou…
$4,25M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 195
Bathrooms count 127
Hotel 195 Rooms with Land for Sale Pattaya Naklua Area This hotel 195 rooms with land for sa…
$10,10M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Luxury Pool Villa Near the Beach for Sale on Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya (Only 100 meters from t…
$1,37M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Nong Prue, Thailand
Established business
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rare Opportunity!! Popular Central Pattaya Club for Sale – Ready to Operate This fully oper…
$1,08M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 12
4 Storey Commercial Building 7 Bedroom in Jomtien This 4 storey commercial building is locat…
$495,523
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 13
Spacious Pool Villa for Sale in South Pattaya Ideal Rental Investment This large pool villa …
$588,433
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Established Café Business Takeover for Sale in Khao Noi Pattaya Located in the Khao Noi Patt…
$26,325
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Bang Sare, Thailand
Established business
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Pool Villa for Sale 3 Storeys 4 Bedrooms in Bang Saray Owner Finance Available ! Start your …
$284,926
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business 1 800 m² in Choeng Mon, Thailand
Established business 1 800 m²
Choeng Mon, Thailand
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 800 m²
Number of floors 2
6 premium villas Samui Island, Thailand, rental business Operating rental business with con…
$6,00M
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School business for sale in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand, near Future Park Rangsit Mall, 2.8 km. in Bueng Yitho Subdistrict, Thailand
School business for sale in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand, near Future Park Rangsit Mall, 2.8 km.
Bueng Yitho Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 46
School business for sale in the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road area, Pathum Thani Province, near …
$8,54M
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Established business 21 200 m² in Krabi, Thailand
Established business 21 200 m²
Krabi, Thailand
Rooms 100
Area 21 200 m²
Hospital for sale, size 100 beds, providing complete services in the tourist provinces in th…
$7,36M
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Lay chicken farm business for sale It has an egg production volume of 105,600 eggs/day. in Phrae, Thailand
Lay chicken farm business for sale It has an egg production volume of 105,600 eggs/day.
Phrae, Thailand
Number of floors 1
Lay chicken farm business for sale It has an egg production volume of 105,600 eggs/day.  …
$4,12M
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Established business in Udon Thani City Municipality, Thailand
Established business
Udon Thani City Municipality, Thailand
$197,23M
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