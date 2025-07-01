Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches and piers, Samui, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
$602,634
ID: 26995
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2468761
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Mae Nam

About the complex

The complex reimagines the island's cultural heritage as refined modern tropical living: single-storey villas tucked among coconut groves and emerald peaks reinterpret Samui's twin-pinched roofs with premium materials, floor-to-ceiling glass and seamless outdoor-indoor layouts that open to private swimming pools, garden courtyards, sun decks and sunken lounges - delivering authentic yet unmistakable luxury in a setting that balances the tranquility of village life with swift access to world-class dining, shopping and modern amenities, where cultural roots and contemporary elegance, privacy and connection, and natural beauty and architectural excellence coexist in perfect harmony.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, but close to the ring road, 10 minutes away from the Fisherman’s Village and Bophut Beach and 15 minutes from the airport, international schools and medical facilities, a short drive from beaches, boat piers and cafes.

Location on the map

