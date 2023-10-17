UAE
Show properties list
Houses for sale in Thailand
Phuket Province
1944
Phuket
1884
Chon Buri Province
23
Pattaya
22
Kathu
10
Khok Kloi
10
Patong
8
Phangnga Province
3
Surat Thani Province
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
1 991 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
369 m²
OFFPLAN. Scheduled for completion October 2024. Monthly payment plan option available. A mod…
€417,699
Recommend
3 room house with mountain view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
440 m²
2
€705,308
Recommend
3 room house with mountain view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
440 m²
2
€705,308
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
370 m²
€817,464
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
318 m²
€925,621
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace
Phuket Province, Thailand
3
211 m²
€353,209
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
319 m²
€752,214
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
623 m²
OFFPLAN. A modern retreat with a tropical ambiance and a huge 12*4 metre salt water swimming…
€1,22M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
240 m²
2
Welcome to The Teak a luxurious oasis nestled in the heart of Phuket. This exquisite, moder…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
31 849 m²
OFFPLAN. Pre-Sale Price! Offering expansive views over Naiyang and Maikhao Beaches, these we…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
305 m²
€588,684
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
620 m²
1
€914,288
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
328 m²
OFFPLAN. Eco-friendly, smart-homes conveniently located for families seeking easy access to …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Phuket, Thailand
2
€883,510
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
5
5
430 m²
1
The BANGTAO District is the epitome of luxury in Phuket. Located just minutes from the airp…
€2,22M
Recommend
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
300 m²
Price on request
Recommend
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
590 m²
1
€1,13M
Recommend
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
590 m²
1
€1,36M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
5
8
1 216 m²
1
Botanica Luxuryholds the most desirable address in Phuket and will recognize elite residenc…
€3,77M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
430 m²
1
€1,41M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
6
588 m²
1
€1,84M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
5
7
777 m²
1
€2,40M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
6
1 100 m²
2
€3,29M
Recommend
6 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
6
7
1 700 m²
2
€5,07M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
467 m²
1
€999,605
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
479 m²
1
€1,04M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
625 m²
€2,00M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
5
8
1 208 m²
€3,77M
Recommend
3 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
300 m²
1
€627,202
Recommend
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
413 m²
1
€843,549
Recommend
