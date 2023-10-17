Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
1944
Phuket
1884
Chon Buri Province
23
Pattaya
22
Kathu
10
Khok Kloi
10
Patong
8
Phangnga Province
3
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
1 991 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 369 m²
OFFPLAN. Scheduled for completion October 2024. Monthly payment plan option available. A mod…
€417,699
3 room house with mountain view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with mountain view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
€705,308
3 room house with mountain view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with mountain view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
€705,308
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 370 m²
€817,464
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 318 m²
€925,621
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 211 m²
€353,209
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 319 m²
€752,214
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 623 m²
OFFPLAN. A modern retreat with a tropical ambiance and a huge 12*4 metre salt water swimming…
€1,22M
3 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to The Teak a luxurious oasis nestled in the heart of Phuket. This exquisite, moder…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 31 849 m²
OFFPLAN. Pre-Sale Price! Offering expansive views over Naiyang and Maikhao Beaches, these we…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 305 m²
€588,684
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 1
€914,288
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 328 m²
OFFPLAN. Eco-friendly, smart-homes conveniently located for families seeking easy access to …
Price on request
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 2
€883,510
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
The BANGTAO District is the epitome of luxury in Phuket. Located just minutes from the airp…
€2,22M
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Price on request
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,13M
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,36M
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 216 m²
Number of floors 1
Botanica Luxuryholds the most desirable address in Phuket and will recognize elite residenc…
€3,77M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,41M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,84M
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 777 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,40M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,29M
6 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
6 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 2
€5,07M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 1
€999,605
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,04M
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
€2,00M
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 208 m²
€3,77M
3 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
€627,202
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 1
€843,549

Property types in Thailand

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir