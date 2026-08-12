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Houses for sale in Thailand

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Phuket
34
Ko Samui
89
Hua Hin
5
Phuket Province
2024
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3 127 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Thalang, Thailand
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3 bedroom house
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house with 3 bedrooms in Talanga at a super price - 4.75 million baht!For sale a …
$147,395
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a new one-storey villa in a modern tropical style - a harmonious combination of …
$594,450
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Bangkok, Thailand
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4 bedroom house
Bangkok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 568 m²
Experience timeless elegance at Park Heritage Pattanakarn, an exclusive collection of only 3…
$2,06M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$289,110
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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4 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 556 m²
Number of floors 1
code 202607161151Exclusive modern villa with stunning views, located in one of the most pres…
$2,36M
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villa with swimming pool and acting tenant in Rawai, Phuket!Sale from the owner!A…
$157,623
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Nestled within the serene enclave of Sai Taan Estate in Phuket's coveted Bang Tao district, …
$2,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 455 m²
Spacious villa with 4 bedrooms and a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Bang Tao!A uni…
$1,45M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 793 m²
Number of floors 2
Code: 20260715044724Imagine a morning with sea views, your own infinity pool and absolute pr…
$7,90M
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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House in Nong Prue, Thailand
House
Nong Prue, Thailand
$75,634
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Nestled within the serene enclave of Sai Taan Estate in Phuket's coveted Bang Tao district, …
$2,06M
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4 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 1
code 202607161135We present exclusive premium apartments located on the first coastline of P…
$5,70M
VAT
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
code 20260729125037Stylish new villa with private pool in the popular area of Layan.Ideal fo…
$682,025
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Agency
Dmd consulting
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4 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 1
code 20260720082400Area: 349 m2 (internal) + 182 m2 (external)Plot: garden 61 m2 + swimming …
$4,34M
VAT
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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House in Huai Yai, Thailand
House
Huai Yai, Thailand
$103,822
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Nestled within the serene enclave of Sai Taan Estate in Phuket's coveted Bang Tao district, …
$2,06M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
Imagine waking up to the impressive botanical views from your private luxury villa, sipping …
$1,30M
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
Imagine waking up to the impressive botanical views from your private luxury villa, sipping …
$1,30M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,64M
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International Property Alerts
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3 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 1
code 20260714153314It is the perfect combination of privacy, modern architecture and resort …
$2,89M
VAT
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
Imagine waking up to the impressive botanical views from your private luxury villa, sipping …
$1,30M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
2-Storey Pool Villa for Sale in Chaiyapruek Presenting a stunning 2-storey pool villa in the…
$275,635
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pool View Villa 3 Bedroom for sale Huai Yai Pattaya This pool view villa is located in Huai …
$534,236
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Thepprasit road – This spacious 2-storey pool villa features 4 Bedr…
$371,642
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
Boutique complex of 16 modern villas with 3-4 bedrooms in Pru Jampa
$425,000
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
House in East Pattaya 3 Bedrooms for Sale – This well-designed 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home si…
$154,541
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
2 Storey Corner Townhome for sale in East Pattaya Located in East Pattaya, this two storey c…
$86,407
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the epitome of elegance and comfort in this luxurious two-storey villa of 462 m2 …
$884,114
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Property types in Thailand

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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