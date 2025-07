A project of 30 villas with modern design, located in a peaceful area surrounded by greenery. Just minutes from Lamai’s main road, beach, and shops, it offers calm and privacy while staying close to essential services. A balanced setting for both residential living and rental investment.

The complex includes villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Each of them has:

swimming pool of 21 m2

terrace of 30 m2

landscaped garden

Features of the complex:

communal gardens

shared swimming pool and pool house

kids' playground

restaurant

petanque court

concierge service

Fully equipped kitchen

Air conditioning

Lamai center - 8 minutes

Beach - 8 minutes

International school - 6 minutes

Supermarket - 7 minutes

Main road - 4 minutes

Night market - 10 minutes

Hospital - 20 minutes

Chaweng - 25 minutes

Samui Airport - 30 minutes

