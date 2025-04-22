Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand

Discover 35 exclusive villas, thoughtfully designed to meet the growing demand for easy-to-maintain homes or short-term rentals. These villas offer affordable luxury, providing a smart investment choice with excellent potential for high returns.Facilities and equipment in the house
Just a short drive from the iconic Chaweng Beach, known for its pristine white sands, crystal-clear waters and vibrant beachside atmosphere. Enjoy convenient access to key amenities including restaurants, shopping centers entertainment venues and Koh Samui International Airport. This location is ideal for both locals and expats. Amenities within walking distance: