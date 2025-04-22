  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
;
3
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

Discover 35 exclusive villas, thoughtfully designed to meet the growing demand for easy-to-maintain homes or short-term rentals. These villas offer affordable luxury, providing a smart investment choice with excellent potential for high returns.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen
  • Air conditioning in all rooms
  • Interior Teak doors
  • Pool ceramics
  • Built-in wardrobe
  • Bathroom amenities
  • Ceiling fans
  • Mosquito nets for patio doors
Advantages
  • Leasehold ownership for 30 years
  • Property management
  • Flexible payment
  • Superior construction quality
  • Construction will be completed within a maximum of 4 months
Location and nearby infrastructure

Just a short drive from the iconic Chaweng Beach, known for its pristine white sands, crystal-clear waters and vibrant beachside atmosphere. Enjoy convenient access to key amenities including restaurants, shopping centers entertainment venues and Koh Samui International Airport. This location is ideal for both locals and expats. Amenities within walking distance:

  • Sauna and spa
  • Massage shops
  • Gym, badminton, and tennis courts
  • International school
  • Restaurants and corner stores
  • Cafés and coffee shops

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

