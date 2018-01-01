  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€88,898
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Complex offers a range of 1 bed and 2 bed unit types from 24.22 m2 to 68.75 m2 tailored to attend all needs. Facility: 2 swimming pools, fitness gym, tennis court, kids club. The first phase is 7 buildings, starting construction in March and expected to be finished in June 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Fingerprint/keycard lock & elevator Access

Quality home appliance embedded

CCTV & 24/7 security

Advantages

Rental management: optional

Buyback guarantee: 5 years

Location and nearby infrastructure

Conveniently located in the center of Koh Samui, Chaweng, the most famous and popular tourist area, with the strongest rental demand. Close to Chaweng beach, shopping malls, airport, international schools and hospitals.

New building location
Ko Samui, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
€83,166
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Phuket, Thailand
from
€123,263
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€96,658
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€32,222
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Phuket, Thailand
from
€87,759
You are viewing
First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€88,898
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€757,144
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with spacious verandas and a panoramic view. The residence features large green roof-top lounge areas and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Residence Kata Ocean View Residences
Residence Kata Ocean View Residences
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€128,117
Area 72 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2017
Kata Ocean View Residences are located in southern Phuket, Thailand. Stylish, modern complex includes 153 apartments with one, two or three bedrooms, one or two bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen, some apartments have a jacuzzi. Western standards have been maintained in all our projects, guaranteeing their demand and ease of rental. Design features include imported floors made of wood and laminate, high-quality finishing materials and glass patio doors to maximize living space. Access to large terraces is via glass doors from floor to ceiling, which open to cover natural surrounding lighting and tropical landscapes. All apartments have air conditioning with an individual control system, cable / satellite TV with cables, Wi - Wi-Fi Internet connection, and are also fully equipped with an alarm and fire extinguishing system. Wellness center with spa, gym, multifunctional program and restaurant are also part of the complex. Buying an apartment in Kata Ocean View will be an asset, as it will be an investment and can be leased for additional income. Real estate for rent is very popular among expatriates in Phuket, but finding quality and stylish housing is difficult. Variant of the rental program The annual rental income is divided by 70% for the owner and 30% for the management company, service charge 60 THB sq.m / month, utilities ( use of electricity/) Water and the Depreciation Fund ( single payment ). Bonuses for owners Opportunity for the Owner to use the sauna, ice bath, fitness - center and shuttle bus to Kata beach for free, as well as join the 10% discount on health center events.
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€44,133
Area 22–34 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
This project has a huge plus. 1. Price - there are simply no such prices in Pattaya in the market of new buildings, despite the fact that quality is at the highest level. The developer is a Finnish company and they use all their know-how technologies in construction, in matters of humidity and ventilation, in order to avoid some problems and simplify the operation of real estate in tropical climates. In construction, they also pay special attention to the maintainability of the building, after its completion. This reduces the cost of maintenance and repair of your property in the future. Everyone knows about the reputation of the Finns in the construction industry. The difference in infrastructure, for example, there is no golf course, or a running wave in the pools...Whether it is worth paying at least 2-3 times more is a big question. 2. The location of the complex. The condominium is located in the most prestigious area of the city - on the royal hill of Pratumnak, not far from the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand, but with all this, Pratumnak is a sleeping area and is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha hill, observation platforms, a small water park, food markets and a whole Russian street 50 meters from the house and only 400 meters from the house there is excellent transport interchange. ] The project has only 8 floors and apartments of various layouts: studios from 23 — 27.5 sq m, apartments with 1 bedroom from 29.5 — 31 sq m, and with 2 bedrooms from 34, — 36 sq m, The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on the roof, namely: a swimming pool, sun loungers and parasols, for sunbathing and relaxation, a fully equipped fitness room, a Finnish sauna, a green terrace, and all this with beautiful panoramic views of the sea and the Pratamnak hill. The condominium also includes such amenities as: underground parking, round-the-clock video surveillance and security, 2 elevators, Wi-Fi on each floor, a free shuttle bass plying to the beach, either to knock-tuk.  DISTANCE TO : to Walking Street - 3 km to the water park - 1.4km to the Temple of the Big Buddha - 1.5 km to Cozy Beach - 2.2 km to Pratumnak Beach - 1 km to Yinyom Beach - 1.2 km to Jomtien Beach - 2.4 km TYPE OF APARTMENTS:  STUDIO:  21.65 m2 - 1,593,900 ฿ ~ 45,800 $  Prices and metering in this interval, many layouts 27.5 m2 - 1,992,375 ฿ ~ 57.230 $ 1 BEDROOM:  29.45 m2: from 2,142,000 ฿ ~ 61,500 $ 31.40 m2 - up to 2,354,625 ฿ ~ 67,650 $ 2 BEDROOM: 34.20 m2: from 2,425,500 ฿ ~ 69.700 $ to 2,572,500 ฿ ~ 73,900 $ 36.25 m2 - from 2,564,100 ฿ ~ 73.650 $ to 2,797,200 ฿ ~ 80,350 $ The apartments are sold with clean decoration and fitted furniture.  Furniture set + equipment is paid additionally: ~ 5.500 $ EXPENDITURES FOR THE PURCHASE: Purchase tax: 2.1% ( 4.2% pays the developer ) Installing water and electricity meters: 10.000 ฿ ( single payment ) Installing the Internet 1500 ฿ ( single payment ) and further subscription fee 550 ฿ per month Repair: 650 ฿ x m ² ( single payment ) ANNUAL EXPENDITURES: Real Estate Tax: 0.02% of the cost of the apartment The content of the total territories of the complex: 55 ฿ x m ² x 12 months. ( paid 1 time per year )
Realting.com
Go