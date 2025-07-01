  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$459,988
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27106
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2331533
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

We offer beautiful and functional hillside villas with a panoramic view of the sea and tropical groves, swimming pools, spacious terraces, parking spaces.

Completion - November, 2024 (stage 1)/May, 2025 (stage 2).

Features of the flats

Ground floor: three bedrooms, three bathrooms.

First floor: a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a guest toilet, a terrace with a swimming pool and a gazebo.

Basement floor: a garage, a laundry, a storage.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen with an island
  • Sanitary ware
  • Sliding windows
  • Lighting
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, including the international airport, schools, hospitals, restaurants, and more.

  • Choengmon beach - 5 minutes
  • Thongson beach - 10 minutes
  • International Airport - 10 minutes
  • Central mall - 15 minutes
  • Fisherman Village - 15 minutes
  • Koh Phangan - 40 minutes
  • International schools - 10 minutes (6 km)
  • International hospital - 8 minutes (4.8 km)

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,89M
Residential complex UTOPIA CENTRAL
Tak Dad, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex Laguna Beachside Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$801,442
Residential complex Enigma Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$94,404
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Baan Thong Po, Thailand
from
$283,226
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of modern villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$459,988
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$400,276
The exclusive new villa development project in the picturesque surroundings of Koh Samui offer a limited collection of six off-plan villas, each meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of modern living. Each villa in The Green Hill Villas is designed to maximize space and natural …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Pang Ka, Thailand
from
$679,849
The complex offers 17 villas with swimming pools size 3x8 m, gardens and parkin lots for 2 cars. The project road 8 m width. Each villa has living/dinng room with open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 outdoor bathtubs, service room and storage room. Advantages 2 years warranty for home …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$147,742
New condominium in the south of Phuket, where tropical charm is seamlessly combined with modern amenities. Just steps from Robinson Lifestyle Chalong and a short drive from the enchanting southern beaches, this exclusive development promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience filled with w…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications