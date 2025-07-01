  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant and a spa in the quiet area of Lipa Noi, Samui, Thailand

Baan Sa Ket, Thailand
20
Address
ID: 23213
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414748
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Sa Ket

About the complex

The exclusive complex consists of 9 premium villas with gardens and swimming pools. Each villa is thought out to the smallest detail, has 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool, a terrace. The design of the complex combines traditional island style and modern amenities, and the use of natural materials emphasizes the harmony with the surrounding nature. The residence has everything for a comfortable life and rest, including a fitness center, spa and restaurant.

Advantages

Security - guarded territory, video surveillance system.

Convenient location - proximity to untouched beaches and nature, allowing you to enjoy peace and privacy.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Lipa Noi is located in the west of the island, just south of Ang Thong. It is ideal for those who plan to stay on the island for a long time with their family. Lipa Noi is home to Greenacre International School (GIS), making it especially attractive to expats. Lipa Noi Beach is quite secluded and is considered a family beach, convenient for a quiet holiday with children.

Location on the map

Baan Sa Ket, Thailand

Ask all your questions
Leave a request
