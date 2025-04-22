  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views close to Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand

ban bang raks, Thailand
ID: 25493
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2443698
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    ban bang raks

About the complex

The complex consists of 8 villas with a sea view (4 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms and 4 two-storey villas with 4 bedrooms).

Each villa has an outdoor sala, a swimming pool and 1-2 parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Laundry room
  • Ceiling fan in the sala
  • A/C and ceiling fan and each bedroom
  • Wall-mounted toilets
  • European-style kitchen
  • Shingles roof
  • Central water heating system
  • 20 cm walls
  • Luxury teak wood doors through out the villa
  • Euro frame type aluminum
  • Private deep well with pump
  • 2000L storage water tank
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • ISS International school - 5 km
  • Bangrak beach - 1.5 km
  • Chaweng beach - 5 km
  • Big C supermarket - 6 km

Location on the map

ban bang raks, Thailand

