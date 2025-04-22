Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views close to Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Arise Vibe Phuket is a modern residential complex with 3 buildings of 7 floors, including an underground parking. A total of 411 units: studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, including Plus variants, ranging from 28.85 to 91.62 sq.m. The complex offers a harmonious combination of modern archi…
The complex will have a convenient area for walking with children, a playground, and co-working space.
Payment: deposit 10%, then in installments of 30%, 30%, 20%, 10%.
Leasehold - 30 years.
Features of the flats
Each villa has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, parking for 2 parking spaces, private …
550 meters to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the complex:Comfortable apartments for vacations or long-term stays in the south of Phuket. Cozy boutique complex with spacious apartments starting from 45 sq.m. The complex includes a rooftop cafe, bar, gym, SPA, pool, terrace, and parking. Pano…