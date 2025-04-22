Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens, clubs and a restaurant at 400 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

Luxury villas 400 meters from Bang Por Beach, Samui. The residence consists of 29 villas of various configurations, there are options with 3-7 bedrooms. The design is in complete harmony with the local nature and combines a tropical atmosphere with modern technology for comfortable living and relaxation. The infrastructure of the complex includes exclusive clubs, well-kept gardens, a playground, a paddle tennis court, a restaurant and bar, a gym and much more.Advantages
Convenient location - 400 meters to the beach, transport accessibility and all necessary infrastructure nearby.
Harmonious combination of modern technologies and natural elements.Location and nearby infrastructure
Bang Por Beach, in northwest Samui, is a 4-kilometer stretch of soft sand and clear water, framed by tropical forests and the Gulf of Thailand. lt offers a diverse, appealing setting with numerous bars, restaurants, and entertainment options. The residence is located 400 meters away (4-5 minutes walk).
Conveniently located near the main road, it offers easy access to transportation. Only a 10-minute drive to international schools, shopping centers, hospitals, and other key facilities, this rare property is ideal for those who value island living.