Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand

A complex of 10 Balinese-style villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 11x2.5 m swimming pools, gardens and parking spaces. These villas are designed to offer perfect harmony between inside and outside areas. They feature large bay windows that open onto a long, sparkling swimming pool, surrounded by a magnificent landscaped garden. The spacious, light-filled interiors are decorated with traditional Balinese elements, creating an atmosphere of serenity and luxury. A fire place integrated into the outdoor sala will enhance your evenings by the pool.

Leasehold - 30 years.

ROI 8.8-10%

Delivery: 8-12 months from the date of signing the contract.

Advantages

Government electricity

Deep well

Location and nearby infrastructure

The beach is just 2 minutes away and all necessary shops are 10 minutes away. Lamai Beach is 14 minutes by car, Lipa Noi Beach is 21 minutes, Samui Airport is 45 minutes.