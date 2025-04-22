  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$168,015
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20907
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386681
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

A complex of 10 Balinese-style villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 11x2.5 m swimming pools, gardens and parking spaces. These villas are designed to offer perfect harmony between inside and outside areas. They feature large bay windows that open onto a long, sparkling swimming pool, surrounded by a magnificent landscaped garden. The spacious, light-filled interiors are decorated with traditional Balinese elements, creating an atmosphere of serenity and luxury. A fire place integrated into the outdoor sala will enhance your evenings by the pool.

Leasehold - 30 years.

ROI 8.8-10%

Delivery: 8-12 months from the date of signing the contract.

Advantages

Government electricity

Deep well

Location and nearby infrastructure

The beach is just 2 minutes away and all necessary shops are 10 minutes away. Lamai Beach is 14 minutes by car, Lipa Noi Beach is 21 minutes, Samui Airport is 45 minutes.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$88,258
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$740,836
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$64,105
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$323,084
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$112,033
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$168,015
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Residential complex The Title Cielo Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$114,071
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
The Title Cielo Rawai offers a unique perspective on the timeless beauty of Phuket’s coastline. Here you can enjoy the tranquility of local fishing villages and the breathtaking sunsets at Promthep Cape, known as one of the island’s most picturesque spots. Rawai is also a culinary paradise, …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Infinity Pool
Residential complex Infinity Pool
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$368,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 60–131 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Infinity Pool is a new residential development in Asia's best-integrated resort within walking distance of Bangtao Beach. The complex's rooftop of all four low-rise buildings features a unique common area where residents can relax outdoors amidst the tropics and add variety to their lifestyl…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$2,25M
This exceptional residence offers the ultimate in opulence and is designed to provide an exquisite living experience. The sprawling floor plan provides ample space for all of your needs, from spacious bedrooms to elegant living areas. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure maxi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications