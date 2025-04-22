  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Mon
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand

Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$465,608
19/05/2025
$465,608
18/05/2025
$466,580
17/05/2025
$467,986
16/05/2025
$463,578
14/05/2025
$467,587
13/05/2025
$467,917
11/05/2025
$467,899
10/05/2025
$466,945
09/05/2025
$467,500
08/05/2025
$466,806
07/05/2025
$466,130
14/04/2025
$456,512
13/04/2025
$456,780
12/04/2025
$454,448
11/04/2025
$459,033
10/04/2025
$451,921
09/04/2025
$457,846
08/04/2025
$456,763
07/04/2025
$460,502
06/04/2025
$460,543
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22510
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2409641
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Choeng Mon

About the complex

A small and cozy residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as studios with private pools on the ground floor. The complex has several common pools, sunbathing areas, a gym, a children's playground, a spa area and underground parking. In addition, CCTV cameras work around the clock, apartments are cleaned once a week, and a manager works from 9 to 17. It is possible to rent out property with the help of a management company.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand, located in the Gulf of Thailand. It is extremely popular with tourists due to its turquoise beaches, coconut groves, mountain tropical forests, resorts and spas. The island is also famous for its 12-meter-high golden statue of the Big Buddha.

Location on the map

Choeng Mon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Spacious modern apartments near the beaches, surrounded by beautiful nature, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$249,806
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$203,134
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$71,804
Residential complex New complex of villas with a restaurant, a fitness center and a spa, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$389,009
Residential complex Banyan Tree Beach Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,59M
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$465,608
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Karon, Thailand
from
$125,858
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 8
Area 30–73 m²
21 real estate object 21
500 m to the Sea, Ready for Move-in, Guaranteed Income About the Complex: Luxurious complex located in Kata, Phuket, offering ready-to-move-in apartments with breathtaking views of the mountains, city, and garden. The complex features units of various sizes. The internal infrastructure inclu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Rawai, Thailand
from
$125,684
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Ultra-modern apartments near the snow-white beach of Nai Harn! An excellent option for permanent residence, investment or rental! Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is excellent suitable for long term rental…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Sathorn Prime
Residential complex Sathorn Prime
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$231,988
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 40
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications