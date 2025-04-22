Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand

A small and cozy residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as studios with private pools on the ground floor. The complex has several common pools, sunbathing areas, a gym, a children's playground, a spa area and underground parking. In addition, CCTV cameras work around the clock, apartments are cleaned once a week, and a manager works from 9 to 17. It is possible to rent out property with the help of a management company.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand, located in the Gulf of Thailand. It is extremely popular with tourists due to its turquoise beaches, coconut groves, mountain tropical forests, resorts and spas. The island is also famous for its 12-meter-high golden statue of the Big Buddha.