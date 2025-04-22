Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
;
20
ID: 24910
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2419412
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Chaweng Noi

About the complex

A stunning collection of private pool villas set within a serviced and secure gated community. Located just a few minutes from the white powder sands and cool blue waters of South Chaweng, Coral Cove, and Silver Beaches, these villas offer a tropical, contemporary architecture with high-quality fixtures and finishes. Each villa features an infinity pool with large decks, outdoor living and dining areas, covered parking, a tropical garden.

Nestled amongst the lush tropical hills of Chaweng Noi, each villa is uniquely

positioned to capture natural light and sea breezes, offering breathtaking

panoramas from an iconic location.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The location is surrounded by various amenities and attractions, including top dining spots, international schools, and beautiful beaches, making it an ideal choice for both permanent residents and holiday makers.

  • British International School - 3 minutes
  • Restaurant - 4 minutes
  • Golf club - 7 minutes
  • International hospital - 9 minutes
  • Chaweng Beach - 9 minutes
  • Coral Cove Beach - 6 minutes
  • Silver Beach - 8 minutes
  • Lamai Beach - 15 minutes
  • Shopping malls - 10 minutes
  • Samui International Airport - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand

