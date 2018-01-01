  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand

New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
€231,917
;
17
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.

Payment

10% - contract signing

25% - foundation

25% - shell

25% - covering

15% - ownership transfer

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Samui Airport - 23 minutes (12.5 km)
  • Chaweng Beach - 23 minutes (12.2 km)
  • Maenam Beach - 10 minutes (4.5 km)
  • Lamai Beach - 28 minutes (14.1 km)
  • Hospital - 20 minutes (11.3 km)
  • Central Samui - 28 minutes (14.1 km)
  • International school - 7 minutes (3.1 km)
New building location
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€179,816
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€259,983
Residential complex EMBASSY
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€67,273
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€143,378
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Kathu, Thailand
from
€61,854
You are viewing
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
€231,917
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€390,000
The condo hotel offers a wide range of resort amenities exclusively for hotel guests. Amenities include front desk and lobby, ballroom, sauna and spa, kids club, fitness, luxury swimming pool, restaurant, concierge service. Advantages Guaranteed income 8% per year. Fully furnished according to the standard of 5-star hotels. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is conveniently located just a 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport on the shores of an 800-meter lagoon, adjacent to the beach. The lagoon is surrounded by hills covered with lush forests, which are protected by the southernmost national park in Phuket.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
€310,092
We offer villas with infinity pools, parking spaces, panoramic views. Payment 10% - reservation (contract signing) 30% - registration and building start 20% - foundation 20% - ceilings/roof 17% - interiors 3% - handover Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning and fans in the bedrooms Mosquito nets Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the area of Lamai Beach, close to international schools, supermarkets, places of interest.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
€58,508
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Luxury apartment in the prestigious Nam Talay Condo complex, located in the village of Soi Na Havari, Na Jomtien district. Each apartment has beautiful, modern and built-in furniture. EDUCATION OF LCD: fitness, garden, parking, security, pool and Wi-Fi. Nearby and easily accessible all the wealth of the resort infrastructure: shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. U-Tapao International Airport is 33 km away. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! The return on investment is approximately 7% per year. A number of transport options are at the doorstep, connecting with an expanding network of high-speed transport systems and road infrastructure of the city. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go