  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$267,349
19/05/2025
$267,349
18/05/2025
$267,908
17/05/2025
$268,715
16/05/2025
$266,183
14/05/2025
$268,485
13/05/2025
$268,675
11/05/2025
$268,665
10/05/2025
$268,117
09/05/2025
$268,435
08/05/2025
$268,036
07/05/2025
$267,648
14/04/2025
$262,126
13/04/2025
$262,280
12/04/2025
$260,942
11/04/2025
$263,573
10/04/2025
$259,491
09/04/2025
$262,892
08/04/2025
$262,270
07/04/2025
$264,416
06/04/2025
$264,441
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22409
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2398423
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

Modern villas with terraces and pools in the picturesque area of ​​​​Chong Mon, Samui. The complex consists of 22 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. The area of ​​​​each land plot is 200-499 m2. Each villa has its own pool, parking, balcony or terrace. The villas are made in a modern style, and panoramic windows create a harmonious unity of the living space with the surrounding nature.

Advantages
  • Turnkey villas with private terrace, parking and swimming pool
  • Installment (30%, 20%, 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%)
  • A choice of leasehold or freehold is available
  • Convenient location near the beach and all necessary infrastructure
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located next to the magnificent beach and village of Chong Mon with a variety of 5-star resorts, restaurants and bars. Chong Mon Beach is suitable for families with children due to its comfortable entry into the water and the absence of large waves. In the area of ​​the beach there are supermarkets, jet ski rentals, bars and restaurants. The international airport is 10 minutes away by car.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$322,290
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$81,131
Residential complex Gardens of Eden Residences Beachfront
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$574,298
Residential complex Skytech
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$151,000
Residential complex Arise Vibe Phuket
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$54,781
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$267,349
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$417,545
The complex consists of 6 Balinese-style villas with 3 bedrooms. The area of each plot is 450 m2. Features swimming pool terrace parking Completion - 2026. Payment plan (30%, 20%, 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the stunning Choeng Mo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,981
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental. The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumna…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$75,545
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications