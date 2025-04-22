Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in Choeng Mon area, Samui, Thailand

Modern villas with terraces and pools in the picturesque area of ​​​​Chong Mon, Samui. The complex consists of 22 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. The area of ​​​​each land plot is 200-499 m2. Each villa has its own pool, parking, balcony or terrace. The villas are made in a modern style, and panoramic windows create a harmonious unity of the living space with the surrounding nature.

Turnkey villas with private terrace, parking and swimming pool

Installment (30%, 20%, 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%)

A choice of leasehold or freehold is available

Convenient location near the beach and all necessary infrastructure

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located next to the magnificent beach and village of Chong Mon with a variety of 5-star resorts, restaurants and bars. Chong Mon Beach is suitable for families with children due to its comfortable entry into the water and the absence of large waves. In the area of ​​the beach there are supermarkets, jet ski rentals, bars and restaurants. The international airport is 10 minutes away by car.