Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand

About the complex

We offer villas and apartments with terraces.

Some flats are furnished.

The houses have private swimming pools and parking spaces.

The residence with a panoramic view features a beautiful garden, around-the-clock security, video surveillance, a 26-meter-long infinity pool, a gym, a yoga and pilates studio.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet hillside area, near the beach.

New building location
Ko Samui, Thailand

