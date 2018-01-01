Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand

from €127,465

Completion date: 2026

Arom Jomtien Pattaya is a high-quality boutique residence located in the spa town of Pattaya, in one of the most popular areas. The complex is located just 50 meters from the sea with a private beach! The residences offer stunning views of the Gulf of Siam. Each residence has a modern and high-quality repair. All apartments will be rented with full decoration, household appliances, internet, air conditioning, furniture, satellite TV, and « smart house » system. On the territory of the complex there are tropical landscaped gardens with winding footpaths and cascading water bodies. Infrastructure Arom Jomtien Pattaya has the highest level infrastructure: – On the 45th floor there is a lounge area and infinity pool. – On the 11th floor there is a landscape pool and a fully equipped gym. There is also a Japanese-style spa « Onsen » with a sauna and mineral baths. – On the 4th floor there will be a magnificent tropical landscape garden of heaven. – On the 1st floor there is a lobby similar to a hotel room, a reception and a lounge with conference rooms and toilets. – Separate 2-story commercial building designed for 3 commercial stores. – Tropical gardens with a relaxation area. – The complex is equipped with 3 high-speed passenger elevators and 1 high-speed freight elevator. – Underground parking at 3 levels with the possibility of placing more than 119 parking spaces. – 24-hour security with turnkey access and video surveillance cameras. Location Arom Jomtien is located in one of the most popular areas of Pattaya and is close to all necessary infrastructure and major attractions: – Jomtien Beach: 15 Seconds ( Sand ). – Night Market on Jomtien Beach: 30 Seconds ( Peshcom ). – Tesco Lotus, Outlet Mall and Macro on Sukhumvit Road: 8 minutes by car. – Pattaya Central Beach and Central Festival Shopping Center: 20 Minutes by car. – U-Tapao International Airport: 35 Minutes by Car. In the immediate vicinity there are many restaurants, bars, cafes, shops. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!