  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Mon
  4. Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$163,231
14/04/2025
$162,516
13/04/2025
$162,611
12/04/2025
$163,217
11/04/2025
$166,906
10/04/2025
$167,586
09/04/2025
$168,427
08/04/2025
$168,323
06/04/2025
$168,423
05/04/2025
$166,888
04/04/2025
$169,117
03/04/2025
$170,993
02/04/2025
$170,634
01/04/2025
$170,247
30/03/2025
$169,726
29/03/2025
$170,993
28/03/2025
$171,617
27/03/2025
$171,016
26/03/2025
$170,909
25/03/2025
$170,324
24/03/2025
$169,742
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20118
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2379440
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Choeng Mon

About the complex

The new complex consists of 13 villas with swimming pools, gardens and parking spaces. The area of ​​the plots is from 333 to 490 m2. For an additional fee of 90,000 baht, you can install a jacuzzi in the pool. A complete set of furniture can be purchased for 950,000 baht.

Ownership: lease 30 years.

The construction period is only 8-10 months.

Features of the flats

Each villa includes 3 bedrooms with bathrooms, living/dining room with kitchen, hallway, guest toilet, terrace, technical room.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Mitsubishi water pump
  • Water tank 1000 liters
  • Boiler 50 liters
  • Air conditioners
  • Ceiling fans
  • Fully equipped bathrooms
Advantages

Professional management company.

Payback period is 5-6 years.

Electricity at government rates.

Water from a deep well.

Payment plan:

  • Booking: 10%
  • First payment: 30%
  • Second payment: 20%
  • Third payment: 20%
  • Fourth payment: 10%
  • Fifth payment: 10%
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the Plai Laem area, from where you can reach Choeng Mon Beach in 5 minutes by car.

Location on the map

Choeng Mon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$301,836
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$349,063
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$144,589
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$825,606
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$144,261
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$163,231
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$143,345
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Sky Park Celeste is the latest, modern residential complex, consisting of 7-story V-shaped buildings that are built on a golf course in the heart of Laguna Phuket. The buildings of the complex are interconnected by transitions surrounded by greenery, lagoon views and partial ocean views. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$295,142
The modern luxury 8-storey condominium comprises of 164 units. With 3 unit types, ranging from 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms, and duplex 2 bedrooms featuring a seamless indoor-outdoor living experiences with full-height glass windows overlooking the Laguna Golf view, mountain view, and lush garden v…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$163,854
Number of floors 7
Investment apartments in South Pattaya!An advantageous offer for investors looking for property in a tourist region.Great option for living or renting! Income from 7%!Jomtien Beach, 800m!Instalments available!Apartments are furnished!Gardenia Pattaya is an oasis of calm in the midst of a bus…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications