Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

The new complex consists of 13 villas with swimming pools, gardens and parking spaces. The area of ​​the plots is from 333 to 490 m2. For an additional fee of 90,000 baht, you can install a jacuzzi in the pool. A complete set of furniture can be purchased for 950,000 baht.

Ownership: lease 30 years.

The construction period is only 8-10 months.

Features of the flats

Each villa includes 3 bedrooms with bathrooms, living/dining room with kitchen, hallway, guest toilet, terrace, technical room.

Mitsubishi water pump

Water tank 1000 liters

Boiler 50 liters

Air conditioners

Ceiling fans

Fully equipped bathrooms

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Professional management company.

Payback period is 5-6 years.

Electricity at government rates.

Water from a deep well.

Payment plan:

Booking: 10%

First payment: 30%

Second payment: 20%

Third payment: 20%

Fourth payment: 10%

Fifth payment: 10%

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the Plai Laem area, from where you can reach Choeng Mon Beach in 5 minutes by car.