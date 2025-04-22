Residential complex Complex of new high-quality villas with swimming pools on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

The new complex consists of 13 villas with swimming pools, gardens and parking spaces. The area of the plots is from 333 to 490 m2. For an additional fee of 90,000 baht, you can install a jacuzzi in the pool. A complete set of furniture can be purchased for 950,000 baht.
Ownership: lease 30 years.
The construction period is only 8-10 months.Features of the flats
Each villa includes 3 bedrooms with bathrooms, living/dining room with kitchen, hallway, guest toilet, terrace, technical room.Facilities and equipment in the house
Professional management company.
Payback period is 5-6 years.
Electricity at government rates.
Water from a deep well.
Payment plan:
The complex is located in the Plai Laem area, from where you can reach Choeng Mon Beach in 5 minutes by car.