Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand

This residence is two 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom modern villas, designed to suit both holiday rentals and long-term living. Each villa offers the flexibility of a private pool or a lush garden, allowing you to tailor your outdoor space to your lifestyle. Enjoy an open-plan layout with a spacious living room and kitchen, perfect for families, entertaining guests, or relaxing in comfort.
Whether you're seeking a serene island lifestyle or a smart investment, this residence offers the ideal blend of convenience, comfort, and modern tropical living.
Freehold property.Advantages
Transparent and milestone-based payment structure, aligned with construction progress: