Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand

This residence is two 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom modern villas, designed to suit both holiday rentals and long-term living. Each villa offers the flexibility of a private pool or a lush garden, allowing you to tailor your outdoor space to your lifestyle. Enjoy an open-plan layout with a spacious living room and kitchen, perfect for families, entertaining guests, or relaxing in comfort.

Whether you're seeking a serene island lifestyle or a smart investment, this residence offers the ideal blend of convenience, comfort, and modern tropical living.

Freehold property.

Advantages

Transparent and milestone-based payment structure, aligned with construction progress:

Reservation Deposit: THB 100,000

Contract Signing & Land Transfer (30%): THB 2,270,000 (net of deposit)

Construction Commencement (10%): THB 790,000

Foundation Completion (20%): THB 1,580,000

Structure Completion (20%): THB 1,580,000

Wall Completion (10%): THB 790,000

Final Ownership Transfer (10%): THB 790,000

Mae Nam Beach 5 minutes

Bo Phut Beach 8 minutes

Chaweng Beach 20 minutes

Fisherman’s Village 5 minutes

Full Moon Party Bang Rak Pier 15 minutes

International Airport 20 minutes

Central Festival 20 minutes

Tops Daily 24 Hour 3 minutes

Big C Plaza 8 minutes

Makro Wholesale 8 minutes

Lotus Plaza 10 minutes

Baan Inthanin International School 1 minute

International School Samui 10 minutes

Lamai International School 20 minutes

Windfield International School 20 minutes

Wattanapat Hospital 7 minutes

Bandon International Hospital 10 minutes

Bangkok International Hospital 15 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure