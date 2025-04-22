  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New villas with a pool and a garden near international school and beach in Maenam, Samui, Thailand

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$244,315
;
12
ID: 26375
In CRM: 2459004
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Mae Nam

About the complex

This residence is two 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom modern villas, designed to suit both holiday rentals and long-term living. Each villa offers the flexibility of a private pool or a lush garden, allowing you to tailor your outdoor space to your lifestyle. Enjoy an open-plan layout with a spacious living room and kitchen, perfect for families, entertaining guests, or relaxing in comfort.

Whether you're seeking a serene island lifestyle or a smart investment, this residence offers the ideal blend of convenience, comfort, and modern tropical living.

Freehold property.

Advantages

Transparent and milestone-based payment structure, aligned with construction progress:

  • Reservation Deposit: THB 100,000
  • Contract Signing & Land Transfer (30%): THB 2,270,000 (net of deposit)
  • Construction Commencement (10%): THB 790,000
  • Foundation Completion (20%): THB 1,580,000
  • Structure Completion (20%): THB 1,580,000
  • Wall Completion (10%): THB 790,000
  • Final Ownership Transfer (10%): THB 790,000
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Mae Nam Beach 5 minutes
  • Bo Phut Beach 8 minutes
  • Chaweng Beach 20 minutes
  • Fisherman’s Village 5 minutes
  • Full Moon Party Bang Rak Pier 15 minutes
  • International Airport 20 minutes
  • Central Festival 20 minutes
  • Tops Daily 24 Hour 3 minutes
  • Big C Plaza 8 minutes
  • Makro Wholesale 8 minutes
  • Lotus Plaza 10 minutes
  • Baan Inthanin International School 1 minute
  • International School Samui 10 minutes
  • Lamai International School 20 minutes
  • Windfield International School 20 minutes
  • Wattanapat Hospital 7 minutes
  • Bandon International Hospital 10 minutes
  • Bangkok International Hospital 15 minutes

Location on the map

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand

