Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

The first phase of the modern residential complex will consist of 6 high-class villas with swimming pools, parking lots and recreation areas. Property type - Freehold.
Payment plan and constrauction stages:
30% - start of the footings, lower level columns and beams, concrete floors and transfer land - 2 months
25% - start of the first level (include swimming pool structure) and second level columns and beams, concrete floors - 2 months
20% - start of roof structure, electrical conduits and wiring, and all water plumbing, all ceilings both internal and external, exterior roof soffits, wall plastering and skim coating, floor tiling, bath tiling, pool tiling, the brickwork, including both interior and exterior walls - 5 months
20% - start of installation of all doors, windows, lighting (interior, exterior and pool), electrical switches and outlets, install air-con, installation of all sanitary items (including bathroom showers, sinks, bathtub, and toilets), kitchen and the completion of all painting (both interior and exterior) - 3 months
5% - checking all works
Location and nearby infrastructure
Bo Phut Beach - 3.5 km
Mainam Beach - 6.5 km
Chaweng Beach - 7 km
Samui Airport - 10 km
Location on the map
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
We offer high-quality single-storey villas with swimming pools of 30 m2 and parking spaces.
Type of ownership - Leasehold.
Facilities and equipment in the house
3 air conditioners in 3 bedrooms
2 ceiling fans in the living room
3 electric water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The project is ideal for those seeking stable income from conservative investments, as well as for personal living or rental purposes. An excellent choice for comfortable living in Phuket.
Location:
Located 600 meters from Rawai beachf…
Unique apartments on the picturesque island of Koh Phangan!
An attractive investment property! Yield from 7%! Installment plan!
In close proximity to the beach! The apartments are furnished!
7 PALM - comfortable conditions for a secluded holiday with the most beautiful beach on the island…
