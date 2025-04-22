  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$720,874
;
11
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19767
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2372767
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

The first phase of the modern residential complex will consist of 6 high-class villas with swimming pools, parking lots and recreation areas. Property type - Freehold.

Payment plan and constrauction stages:

  • 30% - start of the footings, lower level columns and beams, concrete floors and transfer land - 2 months
  • 25% - start of the first level (include swimming pool structure) and second level columns and beams, concrete floors - 2 months
  • 20% - start of roof structure, electrical conduits and wiring, and all water plumbing, all ceilings both internal and external, exterior roof soffits, wall plastering and skim coating, floor tiling, bath tiling, pool tiling, the brickwork, including both interior and exterior walls - 5 months
  • 20% - start of installation of all doors, windows, lighting (interior, exterior and pool), electrical switches and outlets, install air-con, installation of all sanitary items (including bathroom showers, sinks, bathtub, and toilets), kitchen and the completion of all painting (both interior and exterior) - 3 months
  • 5% - checking all works
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bo Phut Beach - 3.5 km
  • Mainam Beach - 6.5 km
  • Chaweng Beach - 7 km
  • Samui Airport - 10 km

Location on the map

Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
