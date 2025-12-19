  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Thailand

Pattaya
29
Phuket
44
Ko Samui
3
Hua Hin
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Show all Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
The new Harmonia complex is an ideal place for a quiet, serene life in the center of Pattaya's urban life. Located in Central Pattaya, near the beaches. 100 meters from the complex bus stop, nearby shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$251,694
The project in a quiet neighbourhood of Bangkok, surrounded by green areas. The building has standard and loft apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Close to shops, schools, hospitals, metro station. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities include lounge areas, lobby with artwork, spa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter The Momentum
Residential quarter The Momentum
Residential quarter The Momentum
Residential quarter The Momentum
Residential quarter The Momentum
Show all Residential quarter The Momentum
Residential quarter The Momentum
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 36–108 m²
37 real estate properties 37
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The Momentum is our new district in Phuket, combining comfort, modern architecture, and high investment potential. We’ve been building and managing properties in the most promising areas of the island …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 69.0
160,520 – 195,535
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 108.0
312,292 – 570,623
Developer
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Show all Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Kathu, Thailand
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
Plast Property Management Company - over 30 years of experience. A modern residential complex with condominiums and apartments in the very center of Phuket. The complex consists of three buildings of 8 floors, a total of 604 apartments, studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments for sale…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,88M
A new premium villa complex in the Pasak area, consisting of 37 modern tropical villas. The project features two- and three-storey houses with 3 and 5 bedrooms. Each villa combines modern architecture with natural light and elegant decor, high ceilings and spacious terraces. The project crea…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$146,541
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrast…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$360,485
A premium project from a well-known developer in Pattaya. The residence is a 56-storey building with 548 apartments. All apartments are finished, with built-in appliances, plumbing, and air conditioning. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable recreation and living, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,70M
Nestled beside a tranquil lake in the vibrant heart of Phuket, this complex has crafted a space that balances contemporary sophistication with organic materials. This is where luxury and well-being converge, offering you not only a beautiful living environment but also an aspirational space …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$3,92M
We offer tropical-style villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Marina - 5 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular lands…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,39M
The Tales is the one-of-a-kind collection of 13 single-storey villas with swimming pools in the most coveted location in Phuket. Features: spacious luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and private swimming pools outdoor lounge areas by the pool spacious living-dining areas with fully equipped kitc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea in the area of ​​Laem Set, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$172,456
A complex of 10 Balinese-style villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 11x2.5 m swimming pools, gardens and parking spaces. These villas are designed to offer perfect harmony between inside and outside areas. They feature large bay windows that open onto a long, sparkling swimming pool, surrounded by …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$212,776
Designed to harmonize modern elegance with the island’s natural beauty. Featuring 9 luxurious pool villas, the concept blends contemporary architecture with lush surroundings, creating a serene and sophisticated living experience. With a focus on privacy, comfort, and sustainability, the res…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Show all Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Residential complex Zero Bangtao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$92,374
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
In harmony with nature on the Paradise island the condominium The Zero Bangtao offers a new view of construction: remaining true principles of environmental friendliness, in each design element we embodied the environment without sacrificing comfort and elegance. Evaluate the advantages of…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$501,752
The residence features a club, a fitness center, a salt-water swimming pool, a park, a kids' playground, a co-working area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to schools, highways, shopping malls, a metro station
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villa with swimming pools and gardens close to Nai Yang Beach and the airport, Phuket, thailand
Residential complex Complex of villa with swimming pools and gardens close to Nai Yang Beach and the airport, Phuket, thailand
Residential complex Complex of villa with swimming pools and gardens close to Nai Yang Beach and the airport, Phuket, thailand
Residential complex Complex of villa with swimming pools and gardens close to Nai Yang Beach and the airport, Phuket, thailand
Residential complex Complex of villa with swimming pools and gardens close to Nai Yang Beach and the airport, Phuket, thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villa with swimming pools and gardens close to Nai Yang Beach and the airport, Phuket, thailand
Residential complex Complex of villa with swimming pools and gardens close to Nai Yang Beach and the airport, Phuket, thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$524,230
We offer luxury modern Balinese-style villas with swimming pools and a view of green surroundings, spacious gardens and comfortable lounge areas. The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure Nai Yang Beach - 2.2 km (6 minutes d…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Show all Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Thalang, Thailand
from
$662,822
Finishing options Finished
Blue Canyon Heights Condos is a new residence project set in the renowned Blue Canyon Country Club, conveniently situated near Phuket International Airport and North Phuket beaches such as Mai Khao, Nai Yang, and Nai Thon. This project comprises of 10 low-rise buildings tucked amidst the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$204,689
The project is located in a favourable resort location. It is a seven storey building overlooking a tranquil lagoon with 1-2 bedroom apartments. The building is part of a large complex with shopping centres, golf club, park, health centres, event venues, hotels, bars and restaurants. Each ap…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$70,309
The complex consists of 4 buildings and has rich infrastructure: lobbies cafe laundry kids' club library swimming pools kids' pool jacuzzi cinema garden Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 700 meters from a metro station
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Show all Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern condominium in the Andaman City complex, located in the Choeng Thalei area (Phuket), just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project includes two 7-storey buildings with a total area of ​​about 9.5000 m2 and only 311 apartments. Apartments on the ground floor have direct access …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$235,116
Apartments in the largest and most popular among tourists finished complex of Jomtien Beach. The building has 59 floors with 1644 units of different layouts. There are apartments with a private pool. The complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay, including gardens, swimming pool…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Show all Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$637,403
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury condominium apartments EDEN RESIDENCES in the prestigious district of Bang Tao!This is an ideal choice for those looking for a stable income and comfort.Installment!50 meters from the beach!Facilities: bar, video surveillance, fitness, garden, childre…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$397,181
Discover the perfect balance of heritage and contemporary luxury at an exotically-designed sanctuary inspired by the rich history of Laguna Phuket. Once the site of Phuket’s historic tin mines, the land has long since been transformed to the lush green landscapes of a world-class integrated …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Sudara
Residential complex Sudara
Residential complex Sudara
Residential complex Sudara
Residential complex Sudara
Show all Residential complex Sudara
Residential complex Sudara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$293,826
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 52–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New condominium resort project 500 meters from Bang Tao BeachThe Sudara complex rethinks the idea of a lifestyle with a combination of sophistication and Thai chic in the interiors against the backdrop of the charming Bang Tao beach, one of the longest in Phuket, with a length of 6 kilometer…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
316,853
Apartment 2 rooms
140.0
481,508
Apartment 3 rooms
124.0
656,032
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$1,43M
The complex consists of 15 luxury villas with a panoramic view, private swimming pools, terraces, and covered parking spaces. The project features: around-the-clock security golf club gym spa kids' club tennis court beach clubs restaurants Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Nathon, Thailand
from
$524,230
Experience the perfect blend of luxury and nature, located just 5 minutes from Na Thon Beach. The exclusive project includes only 5 beautiful villas, thoughtfully designed for your comfort and complete with a private swimming pool and a stunning view. The concept of the complex is "life in t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Show all Residential complex Angsana Residences
Residential complex Angsana Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
3 real estate properties 3
luxurious apartments with a view of the lagoon and personal pools The project is located in the coastal strip in the very center of the elite district of Laguna, just a few minutes on foot from the famous Bang Tao. The complex of apartments is distinguished by amazing views of the sea an…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Show all Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Rawai, Thailand
from
$120,073
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 30–69 m²
46 real estate properties 46
This is a premium apartment complex located in the south of Phuket island in Thailand.  8 floors, 209 unique apartments, 12 types of layouts, swimming pools, fitness room, children's play area and much more are collected in one place.  900 meters away is Nai Harn Beach, one of the most…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.9 – 69.0
193,421 – 520,150
Apartment 2 rooms
53.6
413,507
Apartment
30.0 – 34.9
184,412 – 201,886
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$111,013
Project in Klong San, one of the oldest districtss in Bangkok, close to the metro station. Red brick building with 1-2 bedroom loft and standard apartments. It offers views of the city. Some apartments have river views. The project's landscaping concept is based on orchards. Facilities and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Show all Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$69,961
Number of floors 7
A unique opportunity to invest in a modern condominium in sunny Phuket, perfect for both personal living and rental!Installment!The CUBE AMAZE project consists of two seven-storey condominiums with modern infrastructure for a comfortable and comfortable life on the island.Amenities: spacious…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$456,388
Modern loft living transcends the ordinary and invites you into a realm of sophisticated indulgence. Each sleek, modern loft-style villa is crafted to cocoon you in ultimate comfort and style. Experience unparalleled luxury and refined comfort in the complex, where modern loft designs seamle…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$159,526
Finishing options Finished
A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have dire…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$157,494
New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya. More than 30% of uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$854,309
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages. The residence features around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen Bosch appliances Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 12 minute…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$1,60M
The modern luxury residence consists of 106 3-storey villas with swimming pools. Features: 2 clubhouses park lounge areas dining room wine club meeting room dining terrace swimming pools jacuzzi kids' club co-working space spa center gym Location and nearby infrastructure The property is …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$91,895
The complex features: lobby gym laundry swimming pool lounge area gardens (including a roof-top garden) Advantages Furniture and air conditioner for free. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearest school - 300 meters British International School - 6.1 km Nearest shopping mall - 6.7 km …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$118,137
Tower boasts breathtaking 360-degree panoramas of downtown Pattaya, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn Island and the Gulf of Siam. These unparalleled views can be appreciated fully from the lavish 31st floor infinity pool, as well as from the 46th floor state-of-the-art overhanging rooftop pool. Additio…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$119,751
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 59 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Title Halo Phuket residential complex-the embodiment of modern Comfort on Phuket The Title Halo Phuket is a unique premium residential complex located in one of the most picturesque and convenient areas of Phuket, just a few minutes from popular beaches. This project is an ideal combin…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
59.0
214,272
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$613,657
A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings. Each house has a li…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Show all Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET
Karon, Thailand
from
$126,546
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Welcome to Ever Prime Residences, an exclusive development located in the heart of Karon Beach, Phuket – one of the island’s most beautiful and vibrant destinations. This is more than just a residence; it’s a lifestyle upgrade and a smart investment opportunity rolled into one. 🌴 Why Choo…
Developer
Phuket Plus
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Phuket Plus
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New studio apartments with a shared pool just 600 m from Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$184,985
The new project offers 3 independent units with private terraces and direct access to a shared infinity pool. Available individually or as a package (entire building with shared pool). The studios feature modern, durable finishes selected for a clean, neutral design that suits shortor long-t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$354,317
The complex consists of 2 detaches villas, finished to the highest of standards using only high-quality materials. Features: 3 bedrooms with private bathrooms and an access to the pool parking sala swimming pool Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Features of the flats Each villa consists o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$337,208
We offer Tuscan-style villas with swimming pools, summer kitchens, parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is situated in the prestigious area of Lamai, just 800 meters from the ring road and 1.2 km from the Lotus Lamai, close to an international school
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Show all Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$898,199
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
1 real estate property 1
luxurious apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Apartments in the Bang of Tao in pedestrian accessibility from the beach are offered to buy customers who can appreciate the luxury. Two 6-story buildings, 48 ​​luxurious apartments, underground packing and pantries. A unique format of liv…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,29M
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Plot areas - from 480 m2 to 2,431 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 7 minutes B…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Show all Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Residential complex SO Origin Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$106,056
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 26–65 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Condominium in Muang PhuketThe complex is truly large-scale, consists of 2 buildings for 686 apartments.In the complex:- main lobbycourtyardpool- fitness centre- steam- secret garden- co-working- resting garden- pavilion- terraceThe developer offers a choice of layouts - from studios to two-…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0
155,464
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0
332,590
Studio apartment
26.0
114,368
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$271,446
The residence features a hotel, a large swimming pool and a bar, a restaurant, a spa center, a fitness center, a kids' club, a conference room, a beach. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages 6% guaranteed annual rental income for 5 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The prope…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Show all Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance from the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure. The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings and a pet area. The project includes 760 ap…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$521,146
An exclusive seaside escape just 100 meters from the shore, featuring luxurious 4-bedroom villas with 5 bathrooms, each bedroom a master suite. Designed for both full-time family living and high-end rental, the villa offers a spa corner, infinity pool, and panoramic sea views. Every detail i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,22M
Creating a closeness to nature, the single-storey pool villas have expansive spaces that flow freely from the courtyard to the spacious bedrooms and open onto the pool terrace with breathtaking lake views. The sloping roofs are artfully designed to allow natural light to flood in and elevate…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Show all Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$157,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Babylon Sky Garden 2 is a new residential complex in Phuket, located in the Rawai area. The project covers over 3,200 square meters and comprises a five-story building with 49 stylish apartments, ranging in size from 43 square meters to 147 square meters. The condominium is located jus…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$103,537
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Bang Tao that offer the perfect combination of luxury and convenience! Full furnishings! SO Lagoon Cherngtalay by Origin is a unique apartment complex located in the center of Bang Tao, next to the lively Boat Av…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of quality villas with swimming pools in Chaweng, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$200,441
Modern villas with pools in Chaweng - comfortable housing and a profitable investment just a few minutes from the beach. The complex consists of 35 exclusive three-bedroom villas with private pools and a terrace. The villas are built in a tropical style, harmoniously combined with the surrou…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Show all Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Rawai, Thailand
from
$103,755
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Attractive object for investment!A guaranteed income of 6% for the first 3 years.Installment!800 meters from Rawai Beach!VIP Space Odyssey is set against a backdrop of wooded hills.Facilities: sports hall, infinity pool on the roof, children's room.Location:- Rawai beach, 800m;- Nai Harn bea…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villas with coworking and recreation area, just 5 minutes from Maenam Beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with coworking and recreation area, just 5 minutes from Maenam Beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with coworking and recreation area, just 5 minutes from Maenam Beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with coworking and recreation area, just 5 minutes from Maenam Beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with coworking and recreation area, just 5 minutes from Maenam Beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New villas with coworking and recreation area, just 5 minutes from Maenam Beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with coworking and recreation area, just 5 minutes from Maenam Beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$343,724
The complex is surrounded by picturesque nature and harmoniously blends with it. Landscape design with water elements, smooth lines and green paths creates a cozy and peaceful atmosphere. The complex itself will have a comfortable area for walking with children, a playground and coworking. E…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$921,410
Experience the perfect harmony of modern minimalist architecture, enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that create a light and airy ambience. Each two-storey villa exemplifies unparalleled quality and attention to detail, offering the lifestyle you've always dreamed of. With open living spac…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,23M
The project offers comfortable living in the villas with modern and functional space. The complex consists of 19 villas of 522-702 m2, featuring high ceilings, large balconies, outdoor swimming pools, parking spaces. There is also a security system for tranquil everyday life. Features: priv…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,01M
We offer villas with 15-meter-long swimming pools, jacuzzis, large terraces, lush gardens, panoramic views of the mountains. The residence features a communal garden, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings in the ope…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Show all Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.
Kathu, Thailand
from
$73,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Dcondo Cove Phuket is a new residential complex from developer Sansiri, one of Thailand's most trusted and recognizable brands. The project is located in the Kathu district, the geographical center of the island, close to shopping centers like Central Festival Phuket, Tesco Lotus, golf co…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,46M
These stunning new condos and penthouses with their own private rooftop pools are located in two adjacent blocks separated by a picturesque canal and connected by pedestrian bridges. Each building is five storeys high and features 237 apartments, with one, two and three bedrooms, as well as …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$168,864
The complex offers a combination of style, the best quality and profitable investments. This is a place where luxury meets comfort, and every day is filled with joyful emotions. The territory will have water and green areas, 2 large paking lots. In addition, for pet owners there will be a se…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,824
The complex infrastructure: sports ground spa golf simulator meeting room underground parking lobby stores waterfalls kids' pools with slides jogging track lounge areas landscaped garden restaurant gym 2-=meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi kids' playground Construction start - Novembe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$181,630
A premium residential project located in the most prestigious area near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The complex will include the largest swimming pool in the city with indoor and outdoor areas, many recreation areas, a rooftop pool with panoramic views, fitness rooms, underground parking, a lo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$138,767
We offer new one-bedroom apartments with balconies. The residence features a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, gardens and lounge areas, a parking, a roof-top terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house Equipped kitchen Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$881,939
These three-story luxury villas offer exceptional comfort and privacy. Here you'll find a unique living experience of spacious living featuring a master suite with a long infinity pool that frames stunning sea and mangrove forest vistas - immersing you in nature’s beauty at every turn. It is…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$1,03M
Embrace a world of luxury within a prestigious community, and uncover the beauty of Koh Samui—where every moment becomes a testament to unparalleled living. The luxury villas are designed with thoughtful craftsmanship and spacious open living areas. The refined finishes and comfortable layou…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens, clubs and a restaurant at 400 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens, clubs and a restaurant at 400 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens, clubs and a restaurant at 400 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens, clubs and a restaurant at 400 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens, clubs and a restaurant at 400 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens, clubs and a restaurant at 400 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens, clubs and a restaurant at 400 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$302,203
Luxury villas 400 meters from Bang Por Beach, Samui. The residence consists of 29 villas of various configurations, there are options with 3-7 bedrooms. The design is in complete harmony with the local nature and combines a tropical atmosphere with modern technology for comfortable living an…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the seafront in Bang Rak, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$910,544
A new residential complex on the first line in Bang Rak with a unique circular pool, first-class service and high investment potential. The project is a four-storey condominium, which has only 564 apartments with different layouts. There are various unit options from studios to three-bedroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$477,974
The exclusive complex with a spacious communal area, 2 penthouses and 13 separate villas. You'll find safe spaces of children, a store, a cafe, and all infrastructure for recreation here. The project features: park cafe parking sports facilities kids' playground security store Location an…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$59,528
A modern project with rich infrastructure and an excellent location within walking distance from Jomtien Beach. This is a lagoon-type complex, which makes it an ideal place for both personal residence and long-term rent. All necessary infrastructure and transport interchanges are nearby. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a co-working space and panoramic views, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$172,775
An exclusive condominium blending Indochine elegance, resort-style comfort, and smart investment value. The residence redefines luxury living in one of Phuket's most sought-after areas. Amenities: 45-meter swimming pool gym sauna and steam rooms roof-top garden co-working space dining area …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Show all Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$89,647
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 30–78 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most beloved beaches of the central part of the island - Surin and Bang Tao in the shadow of the tropical vegetation of Phuket. The developer offers a rich selection of planning solutions with a unique mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0 – 51.0
95,930 – 178,841
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0
248,673
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$100,332
The complex is located 400 meters from Nai Yang Beach and is one of the best projects in the area. In total, the complex has 6 seven-storey residential buildings, and there is also a separate parking building. The project offers 814 apartments of various types: 28 m² — 1 bedroom 35 m² — 1 b…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Show all Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$118,620
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 47
Nue Epic Asok-Rama9 is the perfect investment in the heart of Bangkok.Modern condominium with high rental income and a bargain price!It is a premium residential complex of four towers with more than 3,107 apartments, combining comfort, style and prime location. The project is ideal for those…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,16M
Private lakeside villas, surrounded by mountains and tropical forests, are the perfect choice for those who value harmony with nature and are not ready to give up city amenities. In the complex, you will be able to enjoy a wide range of world-class services and amenities designed for a luxur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool near an international school, Samui, Thailand
Baan Pang Ka, Thailand
from
$274,450
Discover the ultimate blend of luxury, comfort and tranquility. Nestled in a picturesque and serene setting, the pool villas offer the perfect retreat for those seeking a peaceful getaway or a lavish vacation experience. Each villa is designed with your comfort in mind, featuring spacious li…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$204,458
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room and a lounge area, a garden, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the Lat Phrao district, 300 meters from a BTS Station and only 70…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Show all Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$262,925
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Balance with NatureFresh and relevant project in the world-famous resort Laguna PhuketThe project is located on one square kilometer of green hills, forests and lakes with a private beach club.Laguna Lakelands is more than a place to live.The Hillside, Orchard, Forest and Lakeside themed are…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$225,369
The residence features a kids' playground, a 40-meter-long swimming pool with a picturesque view, a jacuzzi and a sun deck, a kids' pool, lounge and co-working areas, a gym, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, around-the-clock security, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$139,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 36–270 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nature. The residential complex consists of apartments, villas, and a hotel that are equipped with smart home features, and green energy and complemented by commercial spaces, with restaurants, recreatio…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
197,000
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 270.0
278,000 – 1,22M
Apartment 3 rooms
108.0 – 124.0
476,000 – 536,000
Studio apartment
36.0
139,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$817,181
This new complex consists only 6 homes, each with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car parks, top floor terrace, garden, natural stone pool. Traditional Thai house architecture has a very long solid history and cultural heritage. The design was shaped and improved through time by the wisdom of anc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$567,389
The residence features a club and a swimming pool, a fitness center, a co-working area, a kids' games room, a large park with a lake. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 2.3 km Metro station - 6 km Railway station - 950 meters School - 2.6 km University - 10 km Shopping mall - 4.4…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$361,086
Premium villas with pools and sea views in Choeng Mon. The residential complex consists of 21 exclusive villas. There are options with 3 and 4 bedrooms. Each villa has its own pool, parking and terrace. The large territory allows you to enjoy privacy and tranquility. The interiors are made i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,20M
We offer villas with salt-water swimming pools, gardens, terraces, garages. Wide plots. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Fully equipped kitchen (hood, hob, oven, fridge) Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infra…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$93,745
Enrich every moment of your life with exceptional amenities crafted to embrace all living styles, ensuring your happiness and relaxation in a way that's uniquely yours. The first-class facilities will allow you to elevate your life journey with more vibrant energy in every living scenario. F…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Show all Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$994,978
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Garrya Residences Phuket: Beachfront Property in Phuket Garrya Residences Phuket proudly stands as the first and only hotel residences in Phuket’;s central west coast to offer a comprehensive array of wellness facilities, providing a haven for the body and soul. Indulge in tropical sereni…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Show all Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$59,388
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of Jomtien!Installment!Distance to the beach: 1700 m!The apartments are rented with finishing, electricity, full furniture and household appliances, air conditioning, kitchen set, plumbing.PRISTINE PARK III offers the per…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$246,696
The club complex of spacious premium apartments. The residential complex consists of three separate buildings, integrating into a community. The project includes 135 units with different layouts to meet your every need: from spacious studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms and luxury penthouse…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Show all Residential complex VIP Tropika
Residential complex VIP Tropika
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$131,686
Finishing options