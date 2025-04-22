  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$315,413
19/05/2025
$318,183
18/05/2025
$318,847
17/05/2025
$319,807
16/05/2025
$316,795
14/05/2025
$319,534
13/05/2025
$319,760
11/05/2025
$319,749
10/05/2025
$319,096
09/05/2025
$319,475
08/05/2025
$319,001
07/05/2025
$318,538
14/04/2025
$311,966
13/04/2025
$312,150
12/04/2025
$310,556
11/04/2025
$313,689
10/04/2025
$308,829
09/04/2025
$312,877
08/04/2025
$312,138
07/04/2025
$314,693
06/04/2025
$314,721
;
8
ID: 22558
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2411000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

The complex consists of 14 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms.

Features:

  • swimming pool with a terrace
  • lounge area
  • garden
  • parking

Completion - 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Lamai Beach is located on the southeastern coast of the island, a few kilometers from Chaweng Beach. It's one of the most popular beach in Samui.

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand. Purchasing a home on Koh Samui is not only a financial investment, but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of this tropical destination.

Samui Island offers a number of features: exotic nature including palm groves, white sand beaches and dense rainforests; cultural heritage such as Buddhist temples and monasteries.

The island has a well-developed infrastructure including schools, medical centres, supermarkets, restaurants and banks, making it suitable for permanent residence tourism. Samui is easily accessible thanks to its international airport, providing convenient flights and connections to other regions of Thailand and the world.

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$315,413
