Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

The complex consists of 14 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms.

Features:

swimming pool with a terrace

lounge area

garden

parking

Completion - 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Lamai Beach is located on the southeastern coast of the island, a few kilometers from Chaweng Beach. It's one of the most popular beach in Samui.

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand. Purchasing a home on Koh Samui is not only a financial investment, but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of this tropical destination.

Samui Island offers a number of features: exotic nature including palm groves, white sand beaches and dense rainforests; cultural heritage such as Buddhist temples and monasteries.

The island has a well-developed infrastructure including schools, medical centres, supermarkets, restaurants and banks, making it suitable for permanent residence tourism. Samui is easily accessible thanks to its international airport, providing convenient flights and connections to other regions of Thailand and the world.