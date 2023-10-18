  1. Realting.com
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€88,898
Agency: TRANIO
Complex offers a range of 1 bed and 2 bed unit types from 24.22 m2 to 68.75 m2 tailored to attend all needs. Facility: 2 swimming pools, fitness gym, tennis court, kids club. The first phase is 7 buildings, starting construction in March and expected to be finished in June 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Fingerprint/keycard lock & elevator Access Quality home appliance embedded CCTV & 24/7 security Advantages Rental management: optional Buyback guarantee: 5 years Location and nearby infrastructure Conveniently located in the center of Koh Samui, Chaweng, the most famous and popular tourist area, with the strongest rental demand. Close to Chaweng beach, shopping malls, airport, international schools and hospitals.
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€74,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Wing Samui Condo
Unique project on Koh Samui!  Yield 10% - 12% per annum.  Buyback feature after 5 years! The possibility of buying in rubles or cryptocurrency. Free-hold Condominium Project Prime Location/Luxury Facilities/Fully Furnished   Zen Interior Design Natural materials and hues For a relaxing lifestyle  Ultimate Living Solution Fingerprint&Keycard Lock Elevator Access Quality home appliance embedded CCTV&24/7 Security    Multiple Types A range of 1 Bed and 2 Bed unit types from 24.22sqm to 68.75sqm tailored to attend all needs Natural Flow The natural circulation of air and ventilation throughout the space    WING SAMUI CONDO Project Highlights  Freehold Full ownership of the property for both non-Thai and Thai citizens Mega Project With 560 units condo, Wing Samui Condo is the largest and the latest condominium project in Koh Samui Prime Location Conveniently located in the centre of Koh Samui, Chaweng area, the most famous and popular area for tourists, also is the area with the strongest rental demand. Close to Chaweng beach, shopping malls, airport, international schools and hospitals. High-class Amenities 2 Swimming Pools/Tennis Court/Fitness Gym/Outdoor Jogging Track/Kids Club Playground/5000+ sqm Garden Superb Comfort Design Utilise the climate design concept by Charles Correa which emphasise on the natural circulation of air and ventilation throughout the spaces, thus being both eco-friendly and practical. Ultimate Holiday Destination As home to Europe’s largest holiday destina- tion, Koh Samui, the second largest island in Thailand, is globally known and its number of tourists growing drastically every year. From 2010 arrivals at Samui international airport had steadily increased reaching a peak of 1,325,251 passengers in 2019, up substantially over the 6 years from 2013 10%-12% Rental Yield Benefits from the strong rental demand in Chaweng area, the occupancies of neighbour- hood hotels exceeded 70% with an average rate of 1,500 Baht/night in 2019; the long term rental is up to 20,000 Baht per month Hotel Rewards Program Allows you to check real time rental status on phone, earn points by rental and use for hotel stays in more than 100 worldwide destinations Buyback in 5 Years Guaranteed buyback option for all units purchased                                                                                                                           Project Highlights Golf Club / Big C / Makro / Starbucks < 5mins International School Samui / International Hospital Chaweng Beach / Chaweng Walking Street < 5mins Shopping Mall / Bangkok Hospital 10mins < 10mins Tesco / Cinema / Homepro Muay Thai / Badminton court Airport / Panyadee British School Fisherman Village / Big Buddha    
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
€76,408
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Luxury apartment in the complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM, located in Bophut ( Samui ). The apartments are designed in a modern design with full furniture and have all the amenities for a comfortable stay. COMPLETE EVENTS: 24-hour front desk, concierge, pool, wellness center, sauna, restaurant / bar, tennis court, fitness center, children's pool, kids club, garden, outdoor treadmill. The apartments are favorably located in the tourist center of Samui Island, next to most of the facilities necessary for life, including the international airport, and thereby provide a high return on rent. The expected return on investment is approximately 7% per year. Wing Samui provides owners with a 5-year additional return buyback guarantee! CONDITIONS OF PAYMENT: Booking - 25,000 THB Signing of the contract - 30% Base - 10% Ground floor - 10% Second floor - 10% Third floor - 10% Fourth floor - 10% Object delivery - 20% Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
