  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Samui

New buildings in Ko Samui, Thailand

;
apartments
3
houses
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$601,684
We offer unique villas with swimming pools. Plot areas - from 679 m2 to 1,307 m2. Features of the flats Each house has a spacious open-plan living room with an equipped kitchen and a dining area. All the bedrooms have private bathrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is lo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Show all Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$549,844
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Invest in a unique villa located near the beach! Yield from 7%! Turnkey finishing, apartments are furnished! Near the beach with panoramic views of the sea and mountains! CHANDRA VILLA is a unique and comfortable place to live and relax. The villa is a combination of a rustic cozy house a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Show all Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Ko Samui, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
An ideal investment opportunity for a luxury villa! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Income from 7%! Installment plan! Panoramic views of the sea and valleys! Located on the slope of a green hilltop! Sunrise Hotel is an idyllic combination of breathtaking sea views, p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
TekceTekce
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Show all Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$81,163
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Unique project on Koh Samui!  Yield 10% - 12% per annum.  Buyback feature after 5 years! The possibility of buying in rubles or cryptocurrency. Free-hold Condominium Project Prime Location/Luxury Facilities/Fully Furnished   Zen Interior Design Natural materials and hues For a …
Developer
Wing Samui Condo
Leave a request
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Show all Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Ko Samui, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxurious and modern villa on the breathtaking island of Koh Samui! Installment plan! Just 800 meters from Chaweng Noi Beach! Stylish interior in soft colors! Fully equipped but not furnished! SUNRISE PARK provides a great opportunity to exp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex MISS VILLA
Residential complex MISS VILLA
Residential complex MISS VILLA
Residential complex MISS VILLA
Residential complex MISS VILLA
Show all Residential complex MISS VILLA
Residential complex MISS VILLA
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$205,444
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Invest in a unique villa on Koh Samui that combines comfort, style and high profitability - MISS VILLA! Installments available! Furnished! Only 700m to Maenam Beach! Amenities: terrace, designer repair, landscape design, security, video surveillance. Location: - in one of the best locations …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go