  Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$948,446
;
11
ID: 27108
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2377516
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

    Thailand
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

We offer luxury villas with panoramic sea views, swimming pools, and parking spaces.

The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fully fitted kitchen with an island and appliances (double fridge/freezer, induction hob, extractor hood, electric oven and microwave, dishwasher)
  • Built in wardrobes all bedrooms.
  • Air conditioning in all rooms
  • LED lighting
  • Wi-Fi
  • Solar panels
Advantages

High rental income - more than 10%.

5-year construction guarantee on the structure and the roof.

1-year guarantee on all electrical items, kitchen and built-in furniture.

1-year guarantee on water system.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on a private hillside just minutes from Cheong Mon beach.

  • Chaweng - 3 minutes
  • Central Festival Mall - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 10 minutes

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

