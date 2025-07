The project includes 19 villas with swimming pools, each of which offers a relaxed environment in the mountains surrounded by beautiful green nature. The project is designed with the highest standard of luxury. Every villa offers a spectacular view of the ocean. The complex also has excellent resort-style communal facilities, which include 24-hour security.

Features:

Private parking

Infinity swimming pool

Garden

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is situated just 2.5 km from Chaweng Noi Beach.