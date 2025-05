The premium quality residential complex consists of 21 villas located on plots ranging from 350 m2 to 600 m2. The construction period of the house is 9 months. Each villa includes a 37 m2 swimming pool and a parking area. Leasehold - 30 years.

Payment plan:

Booking- 10 %

Registration and start of construction - 30 %

Completion of foundation work - 20 %

Completion of roof - 20 %

Completion of interiors - 15 %

Handover - 5 %

Options:

Furniture package

Solar panels on the roof

Pool & garden maintenance

Management

Air conditioner in all bedrooms & living room

Western style Kitchen

Asphalt shingle roof

Government electricity

Deep well with filtration system

No land lease fees until March 2029

ROI - 11,63 %

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

5 minutes by car:

Choeng Mon beach

Thongson beach

Big Buddha

Bangrak pier

10 minutes by car: