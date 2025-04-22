Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The VIP Karon project is perfect for people who value a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle, as well as for investors looking for stable rental income and high returns.
About the location:
VIP Karon is located in the picturesque Karon ar…
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of LuxPride Phase 4. A complex of modern villas with a swimming pool, located in the heart of Phuket. These villas combine minimalist architecture, elegant cedar roofs and tall picture windows to create a light and airy interior reminiscent of ancient Asian…