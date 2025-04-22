  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
17
Media Media
ID: 25217
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2430456
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

The complex consists of 4 luxury villas with 3-4 bedrooms.

Each villa has:

  • infinity pool
  • lush tropical garden
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • fully equipped kitchen
  • aluminium sliding windows and doors
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the area of Lamai Beach.

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

