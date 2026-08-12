Studios for Sale in Thailand

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Studios in Thailand

;
Pattaya
22
Phuket Province
443
Choeng Thale
231
Chon Buri Province
126
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570 properties total found
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
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Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/8
Residences near Wongamat Beach – resort life in North Pattaya!A new low-rise project in the …
$70,120
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
Private resort with mountain views, hotel management and pet-friendly concept!The Momentum P…
$172,773
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment apartment with resort infrastructure at Jomtien!A modern residential project in P…
$89,021
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/8
Location where there are almost no new projects left!Wongamat has long been considered the m…
$62,454
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/7
Ready-made studio in a premium complex in Phuket!Assignment from the owner!A rare offer for …
$157,017
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
Not all projects by the sea are equally interesting. Some become scarce even before construc…
$89,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Affordable real estate in Pratamnak - assignment from the owner to DREAM!Looking for the fir…
$50,015
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio in DREAM in Pratamnak at an attractive price!Assignment from the owner!A great opport…
$50,015
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/8
The residential resort near Wongamat Beach is a new project in the quiet part of North Patta…
$72,934
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/8
A new generation resort residence near Jomtien Beach!Embassy World is a large-scale resident…
$62,230
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/8
The greenest area of ​​the city, Pratamnak, was once chosen to house the residence of the Pr…
$126,456
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/7
Studio apartment in the Above Element project A consisting of two seven-storey buildings. Th…
$224,151
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 22
For sale is a fully furnished studio in Jomtien Plaza Condotel on the 22nd floor with magnif…
$184,569
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/8
The greenest area of ​​the city, Pratamnak, was once chosen to house the residence of the Pr…
$101,503
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/8
Studio apartment in a luxury investment complex. Apartments of this type will be located on …
$165,845
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/15
Star Beach Condotel is located in a quiet and prestigious area, just a 10-minute walk from P…
$69,825
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 21/35
High-floor studio Supalai Mare is a stylish 35-storey condominium in South Pattaya, Teprasit…
$84,502
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
An exclusive oasis of comfort in the heart of Pattaya!A unique opportunity to own luxury rea…
$70,561
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment in a condominium under construction and is a cozy and modern housing, ideal…
$262,204
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
The Water Edge condominium is located a short walk from the beautiful beach of Na Jomtien. J…
$104,515
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/6
🏝 Sale of real estate in Phuket directly from the developer SID Thailand – no commission!The…
$112,914
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 17/27
The Cliff Residence is a modern high-rise condominium in Pattaya, located in the prestigious…
$150,769
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Bang Tao tha…
$103,509
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
Investment-attractive object on the picturesque island of Phuket! Income from 7%!The install…
$81,925
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/8
Seven Seas is a resort-style condominium that consists of 7 tropical islands, lagoons, a pir…
$75,162
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/8
Cozy apartments at super prices. Pristine Park 3 is a new project in the Dusit Grand Park br…
$111,106
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Studio apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
Cozy spacious studio on the beach Somphong Condotel is a cozy residential complex of mixed t…
$60,041
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/8
Water Park Condominium is a complex from developer Heights Holdings in the prestigious green…
$80,054
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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